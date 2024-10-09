When does Fortnitemares begin? Fortnite event exact release date and start time

Fortnitemares is back with a bang for 2024, bringing a whole host of new collaborations and changes to the Battle Royale experience, and we can tell you exactly when it begins.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event has been running since 2017, but the 2024 Fortnitemares event could be bigger than ever, with collaborations with Saw, Disney, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more.

The event comes towards the end of what has been a stacked few months in Chapter Five, season four. It will complete the season before we head into season five in November and then propel into Chapter Six in December.

If you can’t wait for Fortnitemares to begin, we’ve got a dedicated countdown below, along with details of what to expect.

Fortnitemares event countdown

Fortnitemares will begin on Friday, Oct. 11—a change from Fortnite’s customary update schedule, which usually falls on a Tuesday, but the change means we’ll get an extra weekend to enjoy the content.

Epic Games has not officially announced the start of downtime for Fortnitemares, but it’s expected to follow the same structure as previous Fortnite updates. So, we expect downtime to begin at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/9am BST/6pm AEST.

The duration of the downtime is also unknown and will depend on the size of the update, so keep an eye on Fortnite’s official social channels for details.

Fortnitemares start

What to expect in Fortnitemares

Trick or RETREAT.



Fortnitemares returns on October 11th. pic.twitter.com/xq8NT7uIak — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 8, 2024

Epic Games has already provided a big tease for the Fortnitemares event, with a trailer showing off Marvel’s Mephisto, Billy the Puppet from Saw, and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, all new skins.

If that’s not enough, iconic Disney villains will make their debut in Fortnite, following the addition of The Incredibles earlier this season, with Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and Captain Hook. The Nightmare Before Christmas will see two new skins in the form of Sally and the Pumpkin King.

According to HypeX, several POIs around the map are receiving a makeover in the game. Grand Glacier, Brawler’s Battleground, and Restored Reels will all receive changes, and there will also be six entirely new landmarks across the map.

LEGO Fortnite will receive a new Halloween pass, and a new season of Rocket Racing is also on the horizon.

What’s left from Fortnite in 2024?

Fortnite is now rapidly accelerating towards the big update to end the year to mark the start of Chapter Six, which is expected to begin on Dec. 1. Last year’s move to Chapter Five saw the introduction of Rocket Racing, Lego Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival, so the bar is set high.

Before that, Chapter Five, season five is due to begin on Nov. 2 and is expected to mark the return of Fortnite OG, which will focus on Chapter Two this year. Due to the dates mentioned above, the final season will be significantly shorter than others this year.

Fortnite’s big move into Chapter Six is certainly the most exciting thing on the horizon, as it may include an entirely new LEGO Fortnite mode that has been leaked or provide details on the upcoming Disney persistent universe in development.

While plenty is known about what lies ahead in the remainder of the year, expect Epic Games to have more surprises up their sleeves.

