How to drive in different named locations in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 4

One of the many weekly quests you can complete to claim XP in Fortnite tasks you with driving in different named locations in a single match. There are a couple of essential parts to this task that can make it a tricky one to finish.

This isn’t one of the overall toughest quests you’ll encounter, but there are certainly parts of it that can be confusing like knowing where to find a car and what a named location is. Some quests aren’t worth the effort, but this one is if you’re seeking some XP, so here’s how to drive in different named locations in a single match in Fortnite.

Drive in different named locations in a single match in Fortnite, explained

There are plenty of named locations to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the drive in different named locations in a single match quest in Fortnite, you need to drive to three different main POIs within a single match. If you want to efficiently tackle this quest, you need to start by finding a car you can then use to explore three unique locations on the map.

What is a named location in Fortnite?

A named location in Fortnite is any area marked by name on the official map. There are usually around 15 named locations present on the map at a time, although this number can vary to be more or less since there are no official rules for it.

Named locations are the main POIs with the most structures and loot available to find. They’re generally pretty popular landing spots since they’re the biggest areas on the map. These spots are different from Landmarks, which are smaller locations not listed on the map. Although Landmarks have names you can see when you visit them, they don’t count as named locations since this term specifically refers to map POIs.

All named locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 4

Named locations can be found all over the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are 16 named locations you can visit around the island in Fortnite Chapter Five, season four.

Brawler’s Battleground

Brutal Beachhead

Castle Doom

Doomstadt

Doom’s Courtyard

Grand Glacier

Grim Gate

Mount Olympus

Nitrodrome

Rebel’s Roost

Reckless Railways

Redline Rig

Restored Reels

Sandy Steppes

The Raft

The Underworld

Cars spawn randomly, so there’s no way to guarantee you find one at any of these locations. They seem to generally be more common at certain POIs though, so consider visiting spots like Reckless Railways, the Nitrodrome, and Doomstadt for the best chances of finding a vehicle.

Spots to avoid when you’re hunting for cars are The Raft, Castle Doom, and The Underworld. These areas almost never have a vehicle nearby which means it’s best to search for a car elsewhere.

Instead of seeking a vehicle at a specific map spot, you can also just wander around the map looting as usual until you find a car and then make your way to named locations while driving it. Vehicles don’t only spawn at named locations and can appear all around the island along roads, in parking lots, and at gas stations.

Hit the road and travel to any of the main POIs to progress in this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done completing this quest, you might consider working on additional tasks to claim even more XP. There are plenty of quests worth tackling all around the island like traveling distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving, damaging vehicles with the Unibeam while flying, and placing Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft. If you’re up for an extra challenge, be sure to work through the secret Stark Fan Club found quests too.

