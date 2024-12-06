Forgot password
When are the Spider-Verse Skins coming out in Fortnite?

My Spidey senses are tingling.
The already impressive roster of Spider-Man skins in Fortnite is growing once again, as three more characters are swinging their way over to the island. If you want to add some fresh Spider-Verse skins to your locker, you need to know when they’re being released.

Since the item shop changes on a daily basis, it can be tough to keep up with what’s available and when items will be leaving. You don’t want to miss out on these skins if you’re interested in adding them to your collection, so here’s when the Spider-Verse skins are coming out in Fortnite.

When do the Spider-Verse Skins release in Fortnite?

Spider-Man Miles Morales swinging in a city and holding up a peace sign in Fortnite.
Swinging into the item shop sooner than you think. Image via Epic Games

The new Spider-Verse skins are arriving in the shop at reset time, which is 6pm CT on Dec. 6. This drop includes Spider-Punk, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Man Noir, plus an array of fresh accessories to go with them.

These skins are officially in the game files and have been fully uncovered by prominent members of the Fortnite leak community, including Shiina and HYPEX. Members of the leak community are highly reliable and generally only share information that comes directly from the game files, so although Epic Games hasn’t officially announced the skins yet, they’re already in the files.

Epic Games did tease this collaboration with a post on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at more arrivals from the Spider-Verse portal releasing on Dec. 6, which is why we know when they’re set to be added to the shop.

When are the Spider-Verse skins coming back in Fortnite?

Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) are expected to return at some point between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, according to the Fortnite leaker HYPEX. These skins aren’t new, but are featured in teasers for the fresh collaboration skins, so they should be returning with them.

Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) is also a Spider-Verse skin, but unfortunately, she was part of the Chapter Three, season four battle pass, which means she will never be available again unless Epic Games decides to make additional battle pass exclusivity changes.

All Spider-Verse skins in Fortnite

Here’s a breakdown of all the Spider-Verse skins, the different ways you can buy them, what comes with each purchase, and how much they cost. Every Spider-Verse item is listed here except for Spider-Gwen and her accessories since they’re all battle pass exclusives that cannot be obtained anymore.

ItemIncludesPrice
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Skin
Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man 2099Spider-Man 2099 Skin
2099 Web Cape Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Across the Spider-Verse BundleSpider-Man (Miles Morales) Skin
Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling
Spider-Man 2099 Skin
2099 Web Cape Back Bling
Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe
Put ‘er There Emote
928 Axes Pickaxe
MEGA City Swing Loading Screen		2,600 V-Bucks
Spider-PunkSpider-Punk Skin
Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar		1,800 V-Bucks
Spider-Man NoirSpider-Man Noir Skin
Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Peter B. ParkerPeter B. Parker Skin
Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Gang BundleSpider-Punk Skin
Spider-Man Noir Skin
Peter B. Parker Skin
Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling
Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling
Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe
Slice Sweeper Pickaxe
Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar		3,800 V-Bucks

Fortnite has quite a vast collection of Marvel skins available for you to unlock, so keep an eye out for them as many return to the shop fairly frequently. If you need more V-Bucks to add these skins to your collection, consider working on all Kendo’s Calling quests so you can earn XP to claim V-Bucks from the battle pass.

