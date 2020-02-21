Fortnite developer Epic Games implemented a security feature for game accounts called two-factor authentication (2FA) to help gamers keep their accounts secure.

2FA protects Fortnite player accounts with a second security layer. It also gives them the free Boogiedown emote in Fortnite: Battle Royale and lets them use the gifting system.

What is 2FA?

As explained by Epic in its blog, 2FA “can be used to help protect your account from unauthorized access by requiring you to enter an additional code when you sign in.” Epic’s system allows players to receive this additional code on their phone or email.

Players who enable 2FA will have to type the additional code when they first log into their Epic account after enabling the feature, when they use a new device to log in, when it’s been 30 days since their last login, or if they cleared cache and cookies history from their device. That way, Epic will understand the player authorized people on that device to log into their Fortnite account.

How to enable 2FA

The first step is to go to Epic’s website and the 2FA page. Players will see “Get Started Here” after scrolling down a bit. Click that and you’ll be prompted to log into the Epic account you want to protect with 2FA. If you’re a Fortnite player on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, remember to click your console icon to log in with your system credentials.

You’ll be redirected to the password area of your account settings. The options Authenticator App and Email Authentication will be available.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Authenticator App

If you choose to enable the Authenticator App, a new window will pop up with the steps to enable it. You’ll have to click a link to download the app, scan the QR code shown on the left, and sign in with the code that appears right after. From now on, that app is enabled to authenticate future devices you might use to log into your account.

Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and Authy will all work perfectly fine with this method of authentication.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Email Authentication

If you choose email authentication, there are fewer steps. You just have to type in the security code sent to the email linked to your Epic account to activate 2FA via email. That’s where you’ll also find future codes to allow other devices to access your account.

Screengrab via Epic Games

After 2FA is activated, you’ll see Boogiedown on your account and all the gifting features will be enabled in Fortnite: Battle Royale.