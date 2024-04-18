LEGO Fortnite is getting an item that lets you tame wild creatures

Tired of having wild animals despawn just when you’re missing that essential ingredient for that recipe you’re whipping up? Well, LEGO Fortnite has you covered with Animal cookies—a new way of taming creatures.

The Fortnite spinoff title will soon be adding new Animal cookies, famous Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has reported today, which will bring taming to the game. Once any animal is tamed you can then ask them to stay in a specific spot or you can task it with following you. You can also feed it according to its hunger status.

Cows are found in grasslands and give milk when petted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, as per the leak, Boars are the only animals that will support taming in LEGO Fortnite when the feature arrives. This could also mean the developers are looking at the animals as rideable mounts because boars are not a part of LEGO Fortnite yet (though they have popped up in the Fortnite battle royale as rideable mounts). With time, the taming might also include rare animals like Rams and Mountain Goats, which only spawn in the Frosty regions of the map.

Currently, players have to find these animals in the wild and pet them to acquire their products, which are helpful for the recipes. However, after taming arrives, it will be possible to keep them at your home base, which saves them the trouble of finding them.

Earlier, players had to lure the animals by dropping pumpkins or raspberries toward their base to capture them by constructing walls around them. However, despite this exercise, the animals used to despawn and spawn again at their original locations, making their efforts in vain.

LEGO Fortnite recently received a significant update, introducing vehicles, planes, and many other mobility. With animal taming, the game could unlock a whole new array of mounts that can help you travel while giving you access to rare materials.

