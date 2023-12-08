Being a survival game at its core, you will need to build, sleep, and especially eat in LEGO Fortnite. While you can take the vegetarian route and only survive on produce, animals can also be a great food source. But can you lure them?

Going out in the world and looking for animals is nice and all, but what if you’d like to build a pen to keep them contained? You can’t carry the animals, so how will you get them into a pen or a shed? Simple: Lure them in. I’ll show you how.

Can you lure animals in Lego Fortnite?

Sheep love vines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can lure animals. While it isn’t very straightforward, I was able to lure several docile and hostile enemies while playing LEGO Fortnite. You can use this method to imprison animals, lure them into traps, or feed them if you feel generous.

Fortunately, it’s very straightforward once you know how to do it. I used this method to lure cows, chickens, and even wolves (although it didn’t go well with wolves).

How to lure animals in Lego Fortnite

That’s it follow the trail of food, cows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you’re going to need something to lure animals with.

If you are trying to lure cows, chickens, or sheep, find the nearest bush and start hitting it. After a few hits, it should break, and you’ll get vines. You can find the nearest berry bush or even a corn stalk and harvest them instead. Anyway, just gather a bunch of vines, corn, or berries. Once you have enough, here’s what you need to do.

Open your inventory and split all your berries and vines into stacks of one (this is so you can drop them easily)

(this is so you can drop them easily) Find a herd of cows/sheep or a flock of chickens

Remember where they are and decide where you’d like to herd them (I built a small pen near my village square)

Start dropping vines and/or berries, one by one, and create a trail of food from where you’d like the animals to be to where they are now (just like in Hansel and Gretel)

and create a from where you’d like the animals to be to where they are now (just like in Hansel and Gretel) As long as an animal spots at least one vine, it will follow the trail of dropped food (and into the shed)

As a note, you can’t hold the item and have the animals follow you. The item needs to be on the ground for animals to notice it.

The stake is nice, but the wolf would rather have me for dinner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, if you are trying to lure hostile animals like wolves, you can do that too. Kill a poor innocent chicken, cow, or sheep and get its meat, and then create a trail of meat. However, do note that hostile animals care more about killing you than munching on meat. Even when the wolves were following the trail, once they noticed me, they wanted me dead. So keep that in mind.

What can you do with lured animals in Lego Fortnite?

Similar to Minecraft, you can create pens for animals and have a steady source of food. Simply walk up to animals, pet them, and they will give you wool, milk, or eggs. Having them lured in a pen means you don’t have to go out looking for them whenever you need more dairy products.

Wolves and other hostile creatures, on the other hand? Well, even though I haven’t tried it yet, I’m assuming it would be fun to lure a wolf into a field of explosive barrels and just light a fuse.

Now go out there and herd some cows in LEGO Fortnite.