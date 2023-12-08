LEGO Fortnite has plenty of the trademark features Minecraft has made popular, but there are some noticeable differences, especially in farming.

Unlike Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite doesn’t emphasize farming animals, instead allowing you to pet them to get your resources. This being the case, you can still create your makeshift farms, but what happens to the animals when you leave?

Despawning is something that has been happening in Minecraft since the very beginning of the iconic building game. This means if you leave your home, you may eventually return to see animals around have disappeared. You might be wondering if this is the case in LEGO Fortnite too; here is what we have discovered.

Do animals despawn in LEGO Fortnite?

Don’t get too attached. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From our testing, yes, it appears your animals will despawn when you travel a distance away from them. Right now, it isn’t clear exactly how far that is.

Given the game doesn’t have a dedicated farming pen you can build, right now it doesn’t appear there is any way to stop your trapped animals from despawning as they would in Minecraft. During our testing we trapped a ground of animals in a variety of different structures, of all sizes, none of them kept the animals from despawning while we crossed the map.

Of course, it’s still early days for LEGO Fortnite so perhaps a way to keep your favorite animals from despawning will be discovered, or added in the future, but for now, we suggest not getting too attached unless you plan on staying nearby.

If a new method to keep animals from despawning is discovered this article will be updated.