Category:
Fortnite

All vehicles in LEGO Fortnite and how to build them

Buckle up.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 04:07 pm
LEGO Fortnite Hauler vehicle
Image via Epic Games

If you’ve ever gotten annoyed with running long distances in a survival game, you’re not alone. And the pain has even come to LEGO Fortnite.

Thankfully for players, there’s a fuel-powered light at the end of the tunnel. A new update in March 2024 added official vehicle builds to LEGO Fortnite, and with some new items, you can create your own vehicles to drive around multiple biomes on your favorite servers.

Here’s everything there is to know about vehicles in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds

LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem vehicle promo
Shut up and drive. Image via Epic Games

As of the v29.10 Fortnite update on March 26, 2024, there are specific builds for vehicles inside LEGO Fortnite. At launch, there are just three vehicle types available but more could be added in subsequent updates over time.

Here are all of the LEGO Fortnite vehicles currently in the game.

Speeder

Speeder vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite.
Only speed. Image via Epic Games

“In a hurry? The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome.”

The Speeder recipe is unlocked once you add a Power Cell to your inventory.

Offroader

Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite.
Fun with friends. Image via Epic Games

“The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers.”

You can get the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory, which is usually found in the Dry Valley biome.

Hauler

LEGO Fortnite Hauler vehicle
Haul it all. Image via Epic Games

“Let the Hauler do the heavy lifting because there’s plenty of room in the trunk.”

The Hauler’s recipe is unlocked by adding Frostpine to your inventory, a material that can be found in the Frostlands biome.

How to build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite steering wheel
Steer clear. Image via Epic Games

The items you’ll need to create and drive a vehicle will be found as Vehicle Parts in the Toys section of your Build Menu in LEGO Fortnite. These three main items are needed to build a vehicle:

  • Power Center (Needs Power Cells to run)
  • Wheels (Powered Wheels will propel vehicles forward)
  • Seats (A Driver’s Seat includes a steering wheel to turn the vehicle)

How to power vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite
Recycle! Image via Epic Games

“Waste not, want not,” Epic Games said. “LEGO Fortnite operates on an eco-friendly fuel policy to protect your world’s precious biomes. How? You can recycle your old resources into clean energy with a brand new Station.”

A new item called the Compost Bin will turn resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil, and the “number and rarity of what it spits out will depend on what you put in, but you’ll need to create Biomass to unlock the Power Cell recipe.”

This article will be updated with more information on how to build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, along with any new vehicles, once official details are revealed.

related content
Read Article How to unlock and craft vehicle builds in LEGO Fortnite v29.10
LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem vehicle promo
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock and craft vehicle builds in LEGO Fortnite v29.10
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem patch notes: Vehicle builds, smart transfer feature, more
LEGO Fornite Mechanical Mayhem update art
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem patch notes: Vehicle builds, smart transfer feature, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 25, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 25, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.