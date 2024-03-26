How to get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite

Biomass is a new resource in LEGO Fortnite that is pivotal to making vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Alongside steering wheels for vehicles and many other great transport kits that make getting around a lot easier, Biomass is available thanks to the v29.10 Mechanic Mayhem patch.

But how do you craft Biomass to get yourself started?

How do you get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite?

Biomass maker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Biomass in LEGO Fortnite, you first need to make a Compost Bin, which can made using five Planks, two Soil, one Sand, and three Fertilizers.

After you place down the Compost Bin, you can throw any food, fish, or resources, and the machine breaks them down into one of three items over a long period. You can either get Soil, Fertilizer, or Biomass.

If you want to make something like a Power Cell, you need a lot of Biomass to craft one battery. So be prepared to break down many items over a long period or set up multiple Compost Bins to get all the necessary resources.

It can take several minutes for an item to compost, and there is no guarantee you can even get Biomass from it, so keep grinding away until you have everything you need.

