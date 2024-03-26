How to get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite finally has vehicles, but you need to use a new item known as a Power Cell to power them.

Recommended Videos

It can be tricky to find Power Cells because the game doesn’t tell you how to get them. Remembering all the different controls and crafting methods can be a pain for returning players. But don’t worry; making them is pretty easy as long as you have the materials.

How do you get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite?

Power Cell Recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite, you first need to craft a Compost Bin, which requires five Planks, two Soil, one Sand, and three Fertilizers.

After creating the Compost Bin, throw any material into it to eventually make Biomass. Once you have Biomass, the recipe for a Power Cell unlocks in your Crafting Bench. You need to upgrade your Crafting Bench once to see it, and you need 50 Biomass and six Glass to make a single Power Cell.

To get Glass, use a shovel to get Sand from a desert or beach biome and craft a Metal Smelter to create Glass from the Sand.

A Power Cell has limited battery life, so you need to make multiple to power your vehicles in the future. Make sure you keep making Biomass and have a few Power Cells on hand when exploring.

To make a good vehicle, have two turnable wheels at the front and two powered wheels at the back. This makes moving forward and turning easier. You can throw the Power Cell into a Power Center to power your vehicle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more