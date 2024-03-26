How to make a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

Vehicles have finally arrived in LEGO Fortnite, but the path to taking a road trip is a long one. The first step is to use a Compost Bin—and we can tell you exactly how to get your hands on one.

The omission of vehicles when LEGO Fortnite first launched was a major disappointment. Players tried their best to make their own designs with limited success, but now they can get official vehicles in the game.

Fortnite seems to care about the planet, as there is no petrol or diesel needed for these vehicles. Instead, Biomass is used as the main fuel source in LEGO Fortnite, which requires a Compost Bin to create, and we’re here to tell you how to get one.

How to get a Compost Bin in LEGO Fortnite

One man’s trash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Compost Bin is a new station introduced in the LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update. The recipe was initially hidden in the build menu, but it unlocked for me when I crafted a Plank at the Lumber Mill.

The following items are required to craft a Compost Bin:

5x Plank

2x Soil

1x Sand

3x Fertilizer

Planks are crafted at the Lumber Mill and require wood to make, which can be easily found on any tree, while Soil is collected using a Shovel.

Sand can be collected from the Dry Valley or beaches, so you may need to venture away from your village, but it is still easily collected. Finally, Fertilizer can be picked up off the ground near creatures like Cows, Sheep, or Chicken.

Once you have collected the necessary resources, open the build menu, select the Compost Bin, and place it on the ground. By placing items inside the Compost Bin, you will get new resources like Biomass—which is required to make a Power Cell.

Power Cells can then be used to construct new vehicles, making traveling in LEGO Fortnite much easier, and you can also make your own vehicles using the tools provided.

