LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem patch notes: Vehicle builds, smart transfer feature, more

Lego Fortnite players can now customize their vehicles.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 03:32 pm
LEGO Fornite Mechanical Mayhem update art
Image via Epic Games

Building makeshift vehicles in Lego Fortnite has always been possible, but the Mechanic Mayhem update takes creativity to another level.

LEGO Fortnite players have been clamoring for a way to control their vehicle creations, and the Mechanical Mayhem update finally makes that dream a reality by adding a steering wheel and other parts to create a functional mode of transportation.

When does LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem start?

The LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem update goes live on March 26. The devs did not reveal the file size or the time players can start downloading it, but based on previous Fortnite updates, we expect Mechanical Mayhem to start at 2 AM ET.

LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem patch notes

The Hauler
The Hauler in LEGO Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

First and foremost, the game’s finally adding a steering wheel—just know that it comes in the form of the Driver’s Seat, which incorporates the wheel. But the upcoming LEGO Fortnite patch also introduces three vehicle builds. The Speeder is a fast, one-seated vehicle that resembles an ATV and is unlocked by adding a Power Cell to your inventory. Next, the Offroader seats four passengers and can be built after acquiring Flexwood. Rounding our list off, the Hauler needs Frostpine to be crafted, seats four passengers and also has a flatbed in the back to transport items.

Using those items mentioned previously, along with seats and wheels, players will also be able to craft their own vehicles. On top of that, the Wrench is a new item that makes it possible to assign switches and thrusters to channels, and the Illuminator can be used as a makeshift headlight so you can drive at night.

Additionally, the upcoming update adds a new villager, several ice cream variations, and a new smart transfer feature that makes it easier to transfer similar items to and from storage. Other UI changes were made to improve vehicle building, and the devs added more LEGO-style outfits to the locker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.