When is the Steering Wheel being added to LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Ever since the game’s debut, LEGO Fortnite players have been clamoring for a Steering Wheel to be added to the game’s expanding list of tools and items. Three months later, Epic Games might finally be bringing the long-awaited item to live servers for your traveling needs.

Recommended Videos

The first mention of a possible Steering Wheel occurred near the end of 2023 after fans consistently rallied together for the addition over the month of December. In a now-deleted tweet, Epic Games dropped a quick video around the item, only to explain later that the team wasn’t ready to bring the Steering Wheel to live servers.

With a new teaser and some fresh leaks, players are now revving up their engines in preparation for LEGO Fortnite‘s new steering wheel release.

LEGO Fortnite steering wheel release date

According to the official LEGO Fortnite Twitter account and recent leaks, the Steering Wheel will be added to the game on Tuesday, March 26, which is when the supposed v29.10 update should go live. Players should be able to add the Steering Wheel to multiple builds, including Dynamic Foundations that are essential to creating controllable creations.

The Steering Wheel will be part of a significant vehicle update, which is also supposedly bringing several new tires and wheels to the mix for unique builds. It isn’t known what these tires will bring, although one could assume that it could allow for easier traversal and faster overall travel times on different types of terrain.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more