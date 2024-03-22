Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite hints that long-awaited steering wheel, vehicle update is coming very soon

Travel in style.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:26 pm
Monorail in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s been a long time coming, but prospective builders and explorers might finally be getting a chance to build some working vehicles in LEGO Fortnite with the v29.10 update.

Recommended Videos

On March 22, the official LEGO Fortnite Twitter account posted a new image of a wheel for their fans with the caption, “Vroom vroom,” along with a date set near the end of the month. There weren’t other details given, but more information was found by popular dataminer and leak account iFireMonkey that should get even more hype going.

According to the leak, the new vehicle update will hit live servers next week. It includes a whole new set of wheels and the highly anticipated steering wheel addition. This new steering wheel should allow players to drive their movable creations, allowing for better maneuverability without constantly breaking components on the vehicle itself.

The steering wheel was originally unveiled at the end of 2023 when the LEGO Fortnite social account posted a quick video with the steering wheel, causing players to celebrate the addition. Unfortunately, the developers were forced to delete the video and post a small apology, stating that the team was hard at work to create steerable creations but wasn’t ready yet.

This was also posted during the height of the LEGO Fortnite craze, when the game posted ridiculous player counts during its debut month. Since then, however, the hype around the game has died down, especially with the lack of new content since its blazing December debut. This new update could, however, help boost back the excitement around the game, since the steering wheel has been in demand for some time.

LEGO Fortnite‘s v29.10 update should go live on Tuesday, March 26, so gather your friends and prepare to explore the world without any rails or hassles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Epic’s campaign against Apple monopoly takes major step forward with U.S. antitrust lawsuit
Fortnite players dropping off the battle bus
Category: Business
Business
Fortnite
Fortnite
Epic’s campaign against Apple monopoly takes major step forward with U.S. antitrust lawsuit
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Fall Guys to continue as standalone game despite addition to Fortnite Creative
Fall Guys characters
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Fall Guys to continue as standalone game despite addition to Fortnite Creative
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Epic’s campaign against Apple monopoly takes major step forward with U.S. antitrust lawsuit
Fortnite players dropping off the battle bus
Category: Business
Business
Fortnite
Fortnite
Epic’s campaign against Apple monopoly takes major step forward with U.S. antitrust lawsuit
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Fall Guys to continue as standalone game despite addition to Fortnite Creative
Fall Guys characters
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Fall Guys to continue as standalone game despite addition to Fortnite Creative
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 21, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.