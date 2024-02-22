How to make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite receives new items in each content patch. New crafting materials also find their way into the game during these times, and Glass is one of them.

I launched Fortnite without reading the LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30 notes. That was a huge mistake since there were more new items than I anticipated. From a Fishing Rod to a Bait Bucket, there was quite a lot to explore, and other items, like Spyglass and Basic Compass, required Glass.

How to get Glass in LEGO Fortnite

We appreciate accurate recipes in LEGO Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Glass in LEGO Fortnite, you need two Sand and one Brightcore. When you have these two materials, you can combine them to make Glass in the Metal Smelter. You can find both of these materials in the desert biome. Take a shovel with you for this trip, and once you get to the desert biome, dig the ground to get Sand.

After collecting the Sand, our guide on getting Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite will point you in the right direction, as you’ll need to find Caves. Once you have two Sand and one Brightcore in your inventory, return to your base to use the Metal Smelter to get Glass.

What can you craft with Glass in LEGO Fortnite?

Spyglass is a useful item to scout ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll never get lost again with this Compass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Glass to craft Spyglass and a Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite. Glass might see even more use in future patches as Epic Games adds more items. There also might be more recipes in the game that require Glass, but I’ve only discovered Spyglass and Basic Compass so far.

If you’re just diving into the new LEGO Fortnite in Patch v28.30, you can try to fish at all the possible Fish locations or make a Food Processor to take your base to the next level.