How to make Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite’s crafting options get bigger with each new update. In the Feb. 22, 2024 patch, Epic Games added the Spyglass and other new items that players can craft in the game. The recipes for these items also include new materials, so you’ll have some work to do before making Spyglass.

As an avid Minecraft player, I fell in love with LEGO Fortnite when I first tried it. Even after clearing out all the content in the game, I could always find something to do in the game and new stuff made it to my to-do list after the LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30. Soon after making a Fishing Rod, I noticed the Spyglass on my crafting table, and I embarked on a new adventure to find its required materials.

How to craft Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite

Level up your vision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Spyglass in LEGO Fortnite, you need a Crafting Bench, four pieces of Glass, and one Knotroot Rod.

The Spyglass can be found under the same category as Torches on the Crafting Bench. While you can always get some Knotrood Rod from the Lumber Mill after finding Caves where there will be Knootrood, you can get Glass by:

Get a Shovel and go to the Desert biome.

Dig the ground and get Sand.

Follow our guide on getting Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite and farm it while you’re in the desert biome.

Combine two Sand and one Brightcore at the Metal Smelter to make Glass.

What does the Spyglass do in LEGO Fortnite?

The Spyglass allows players to scout distances as it functions like a telescope in LEGO Fortnite. If you’re like me and you constantly get lost while searching for a specific biome, the Spyglass may be useful for you since you’ll be able to scout ahead before committing to a long journey.