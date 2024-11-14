Forgot password
Image via Epic Games
How to get the Ice Spice and Rap Princess skins in Fortnite

Ice Spice will join the other rap legends in Fortnite with two amazing skins including Rap Princess and other cosmetic items!
Rowan Jones
Published: Nov 14, 2024 06:15 am

Ice Spice will join Snoop Dogg and Eminem in Fortnite with her own POI and epic cosmetics in the Item Shop. But when will she drop in, and what Ice Spice skins will be available?

How to get Ice Spice skins in Fortnite

Ice Spice joins rapping legends Snoop and Eminem on the Fortnite island on Nov. 14, 2024, at 6 pm CT. You can meet, defeat, and hire the Ice Spice NPC as soon as she drops at her very own POI, Ice Isle, on the northwest corner of the map or purchase any of her cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Ice Spice dancing with Skye Guff in front of her abandoned mall Ice Isle POI in Fortnite Remix.
Rap Princess skin in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games.

The young rapper will have two skins—Ice Spice and Rap Princess—Jam Tracks and emotes available in the Item Shop. According to Shiina on X (formerly Twitter), all these items will be available in a bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks.

  • Ice Spice – 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Rap Princess – 1,500 V-Bucks
  • In Ha Mood Emote – 500 V-Bucks
  • Oh Shhh Emote – 500 V-Bucks
  • Microphone – 800 V-Bucks each
  • Jam Tracks – 500 V-Bucks each

The Ice Spice skin will show the young rapper in her everyday attire—a white vest top and denim shorts with removable glasses. The most popular skin will undoubtedly be her Rap Princess skin. This epic skin shows Ice Spice in a lush pink outfit, complete with a fur coat and a removable tiara. The skin has reactive pink shimmering lights that can be switched off, although it looks so good with them on that we don’t know why anyone would turn it off!

The backblings that come with each skin are also super cute! With Rap Princess, you get an Ice Spice mini back-bling featuring a tiny version of the rapper on the screen. While with the regular Ice Spice skin you get Munchkin – a glittering cartoonish Ice Spice head.

The Fortnite Item Shop refreshes every day at 6pm CT so load up around that time to find Ice Spice waiting!

Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.