How to get Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite

The Bait Bucket is an essential tool for you to get in LEGO Fortnite if you want to go fishing. Without it, you won’t be able to lure the fish to your location and bring them back to your camp.

You need to track down a few resources when trying to create a Bait Bucket. Luckily, these shouldn’t be too difficult to get, and once you know them, you can be ready to go on any fishing adventure with your friends. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite

You need to catch a fish first before you get a Bait Bucket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get a Bait Bucket is to make a Food Processor in your LEGO Fortnite world and to make a Fish Filet. You can set up a Food Processor at any time in your base, but the Fish Filet might be slightly more troublesome to find.

The first thing you need to do is make a Fishing Rod. You can do this once you have a piece of Cord in your inventory, which is made at a Spinning Wheel using vines. Once you have the cord, the Fishing Rod recipe unlocks for you, and you can make it when you’re ready. You need to have one Wooden Rod, two Cords, and a Wolf Claw to make a Fishing Rod.

You can then take the Fishing Rod to any body of water and look for small ripples on the surface, indicating several fish have gathered there. You can throw the Fishing Rod out, and reel in a big catch of one of the many fish added to LEGO Fortnite.

Now that you have the fish, it’s time to return to camp and throw the fish you caught into the Food Processor to turn it into a Fish Filet, the critical ingredient in your Bait Bucket The recipe should now be available to use whenever you want to craft it. You need to return to the Food Processor and place the Fish Filet back into the station, and it turns into a Bait Bucket.

The nice thing about the Bait Bucket is you can use it to toss bait into any body of water. After you’ve done this, fish should automatically show up, and you don’t have to wait for the ripples in the water. You can turn any location into a fishing location, so long as you have enough bait in your Bait Buckets to keep the fish happy before they catch on to your trick.