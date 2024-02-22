How to make a Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

The Food Processor is one of several new tools added to LEGO Fortnite during the v28.30 update, giving players a way to process newly caught fish and other ingredients into useful meals.

Crafting and cooking meals is a necessary aspect of exploring the harsher biomes, as meals provide much-needed maximum hearts and buffs to keep you alive. Up until now, players have only been able to craft food items at the Grill, Oven, or Juicer. But now new food items can be made at the Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft a Food Processor in LEGO Fortnite

Get processing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Food Processor building recipe is unlocked by building and placing the Lumber Mill in your village. Here are the materials needed to build a Food Processor:

Eight Planks

Seven Bones

Three Wooden Rods

Six Granite

Planks and Wooden Rods can be crafted with Wood at the Lumber Mill. Granite can be mined from stones or picked up loosely off the ground. Bones are dropped from defeated enemies, namely skeletons and wolves.

Like with other crafting stations, it’s recommended that your Food Processor is placed under cover so it can be used in the rain.

How to craft and cook with Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite

Fish Filets are crafted by placing caught fish directly into the Food Processor. Rarer fish or special fish may produce more Filets or additional items, like the Slurpfish that also produces Slurp Juice. There are 15 total types of fish that can be caught and processed.

A delicacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fish Filets can be put back into the Food Processor to create Bait Buckets, which can be used while fishing to create a glowing hotspot for fish to gather, increasing your number of catches. Fish Filets can also be combined with Wheat Grain on the Grill to create Simple Sushi, which restores hunger.