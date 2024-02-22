Category:
How to make a Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Lead the way
Adam Newell
Published: Feb 22, 2024 11:29 am
LEGO Fortnite’s compass is arguably one of the most useful items currently available, so one might ask if it should have been a feature from the get-go instead of an item that needs to be crafted.

As Passive Equipment, it takes the same slot as the Glider and is activated as soon as it’s placed in the equipment slot. You don’t need to do anything else to activate it. But how do you get one?

How to make a Basic Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Basic Compass crafting recipe in LEGO Fortnite
Basic guidance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Basic Compass first appears once you collect certain resources in your inventory. It can be crafted at a basic Crafting Table.

To make a Basic Compass, you need to have two pieces of Glass and one Wolf Claw. You can make Glass via a Metal Smelter, by combining two Sand (which is acquired by using a Shovel on a Beach or the Desert Biome) and Brightcore.

How to make a Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Survival Compass crafting recipe in Lego Fortnite
Advanced sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the upgraded version of a Compass, the Survival Compass, you need to use five pieces of Glass, one Sand Claw, and One Copper Bar.

This craft needs an upgraded Crafting Bench to appear and is not available to craft via a basic level one workbench. You also don’t need to craft the original Compass to make this, so you can skip directly to the better one if you already have the resources.

What does the Compass do in LEGO Fortnite?

Directional Compass Lego Fortnite
Show the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you equip a Compass to your character, at the very top of a screen, a new HUD interface appears and shows the direction you are facing. If you equip the Survival Compass, though, you are also shown the nearby locations of special structures like caves as well as any markers you have placed on the world map.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.