To fully upgrade your village, enhance all your crafting stations, and make the best tools in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll have to brave the unforgiving desert biome eventually.

The dry desert is no easy biome to survive in; even just walking into it subjects you to the extreme heat that will take its toll on you unless you find shelter or bring items that can cool you down. And much like a real desert, it gets as cold as the tundra once the sun goes down. Not to mention the place is swarmed with scorpions, stronger, desert versions, of wolves and Rollers, and the night-time skeletons. It sounds daunting, but the rewards are worth it. Here’s what you should bring with you to survive the desert in LEGO Fortnite. Contents All items you’ll need to survive the desert in LEGO Fortnite

How to survive the desert in LEGO Fortnite: tips and tricks

All items you’ll need to survive the desert in LEGO Fortnite These will shake up nicely. Screenshot by Dot Esports. For your best chance at survival, we’ve put together a handy packing list of items to bring with you into the desert: A Rare Forest Axe and an Uncommon Pickaxe , Flexwood is harvested from cacti in the desert biome, but you will need at least a Rare Forest Axe to be able to chop them. Uncut Amber is a little easier to acquire, as just an Uncommon Pickaxe will do

, Flexwood is harvested from cacti in the desert biome, but you will need at least a Rare Forest Axe to be able to chop them. Uncut Amber is a little easier to acquire, as just an Uncommon Pickaxe will do Snowberry Shakes or a Cool-Headed Charm for the heat. As you can imagine, it gets hot in the desert. Snowberry Shakes will provide 10 minutes of heat resistance, while a Cool-Headed Charm provides a permanent resistance to heat, five points of defense, and three added hearts.

for the heat. As you can imagine, it gets hot in the desert. Snowberry Shakes will provide 10 minutes of heat resistance, while a Cool-Headed Charm provides a permanent resistance to heat, five points of defense, and three added hearts. A torch and spicy food for the night. The desert gets mighty cold at night. A torch and some Spicy Peppers on their own, which can be harvested while in the desert, will provide some comfort, but a Spicy Burger is the most reliable source of heat

for the night. The desert gets mighty cold at night. A torch and some Spicy Peppers on their own, which can be harvested while in the desert, will provide some comfort, but a Spicy Burger is the most reliable source of heat A shield for Desert Rollers. The Rollers in the desert hit like a ton of bricks, but their attack can be parried with your shield, knocking the creature onto its back and exposing it

Outside of the Rare Forest Axe, all of these items can be crafted rather quickly after some time spent harvesting and exploring the grasslands and a cave. For the Rare Forest Axe, you will need to venture into the desert at least once to get some Amber, and you’ll also need Sand Shells from Desert Rollers for the Cool-Headed Charm. Here are all the recipes for the items we recommend for surviving the desert in LEGO Fortnite:

CItem Recipe Stations Required Rare Forest Axe Five Cut Amber

Three Knotroot Rods Upgraded Crafting Bench

Lumber Mill

Gem Cutter Uncommon Pickaxe Three Knotroot Rods

Three Bones Crafting Bench

Lumber Mill Snowberry Shake Two Snow Berries

One Milk Juicer Cool-Headed Charm Three Silk Thread

One Marble

Three Sand Shells Crafting Bench

Spinning Wheel Torch Three Wood

Five Vines Crafting Bench Spicy Burger One Flour

One Spicy Pepper

One Meat Grain Mill

Grill Knight Shield Five Planks

One Cord Crafting Bench

Spinning Wheel

Lumber Mill

Tip: In addition to the items recommended for survival, don’t forget your essentials like a sword and food, as well as some wood when you need to build some stairs to reach a resource. While it wasn’t a necessity, a Glider and Grappler are both useful tools as well. A Grappler can help you reach the top of some of the mesas, and you can use the geyser spouts with the Glider to reach certain spots or escape if needed. Eventually, you’ll need to take the Flexwood you gather and make a Rare Pickaxe before returning to the desert to get Obsidian.