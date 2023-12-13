How to get LEGO Fortnite villagers to follow and fight for you

There are many battles and chores for players to overcome in LEGO Fortnite. While you can tackle most responsibilities alone, some can be grinding and make you wish you had a little help. Thankfully, your villagers can follow, explore, and fight alongside you to make it easier. Here’s how you can ask your villagers for help in your LEGO Fortnite battles.

How to make villagers to follow you in LEGO Fortnite Before you can take them to battle, you’ll have to ask one of your villagers to explore with you in LEGO Fortnite. To do so, press the button to initiate a conversation with the villager you want and choose the Let’s talk jobs option from the list. Talk jobs with the villager. Screenshot by Dot Esports Next, choose Let’s explore from the list, which will ask the villager to start following you. That’s it—you now have a friend to follow you into your adventures and battles. Let’s explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gift your follower a weapon or torch from your inventory. To do this, press the button to interact again, select Take this when the list of actions appears, and select the weapon or tool you want to give them.

How to get villagers to help you defeat enemies in LEGO Fortnite After you get one of your villagers to follow you as described in the previous section, start exploring the world and you’ll see them running behind you anywhere you go—even across biomes. To get them to fight battles by your side in LEGO Fortnite, simply approach an enemy and hit it once. Your follower will immediately take the hint and begin helping you in the fight. You can also choose to quickly harvest resources around you while your follower keeps enemies busy; this is very useful when you explore a cave or other high-risk areas. Taking down wolves, rollers, and bandits just got a whole lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports