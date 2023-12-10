All biomes in LEGO Fortnite listed

LEGO Fortnite offers a diverse range of biomes for players to explore during their survival adventure, but exactly how many are there?

Each biome in LEGO Fortnite has different resources to collect and enemies to defeat, as well as various environmental challenges that players need to overcome. While you can build your Village anywhere, certain locations are much harder to survive in.

If you’re looking for details about all of the biomes you can find in LEGO Fortnite, we’ve got you covered.

Every biome in LEGO Fortnite

Currently, there are four different biomes in LEGO Fortnite. Each biome is guaranteed to appear several times on every map, so you will never find yourself in a situation where a resource is unobtainable.

Grasslands

Green grass everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will always begin LEGO Fortnite in the Grasslands biome, which is the easiest of all biomes to survive in. Enemies are rare to encounter during the day and easy to defeat, particularly if you have recruited Villagers.

You can find several enemies in the Grasslands biome, including Spiders, Stone Rollers, and Wolves during the day. At night, you will encounter Skeletons, and there are also some camps where Scoundrels are located.

You can get cold in the Grasslands biome if it is raining, so you should have a torch or a campfire nearby, but you won’t have to worry about overheating.

Related Where to find a Roller to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Shores

Watch out for Brutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shores biome in LEGO Fortnite are usually quite small and can be found by large bodies of water. While they offer scenic locations to build your Village, they can be dangerous—especially at night.

Sand Rollers and Hermit Crabs are regularly encountered during the day, while nighttime sees Skeletons with pirate hats spawn that are stronger than the standard variant. The biggest threat, however, is Brutes.

Dry Valley

Be on your guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to travel to the Dry Valley biome in LEGO Fortnite to upgrade your village, as this is the only area where you can find Flexwood. That said, you need to be prepared to venture into this area.

You can overheat during the day due to the high temperatures, which can be counteracted by using Cool-Headed Charms and drinking Snowberry Shakes, but the opposite is true at night, as you can freeze.

The temperature isn’t the only threat you will face in the Dry Valley, however, as you will also encounter Sand Scorpions, Sand Spiders, Sand Wolves, Sand Rollers, and Sand Brutes—all of which are stronger than the variants found elsewhere on the map.

Related How to find the Dry Valley Mesas Desert Biome in LEGO Fortnite

Frostlands

Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The polar opposite of the Dry Valley biome (pun intended), the Frostlands is where you need to travel to get Frostpine and Snowberries, but it too can be quite a threat if you are not prepared.

The freezing temperatures can quickly whittle down your health, so make sure you always have a Torch in your inventory and a Campfire if things get particularly difficult. If you are venturing into the Frostlands for a lengthy period, it is worth gathering Spicy Peppers from the Dry Valley to keep you warm.

As well as the freezing cold, you also need to contend with Frost Rollers, Frost Scorpions, Frost Spiders, Frost Wolves, and Frost Brutes in the Frostlands.

Related How to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite

Every cave type in LEGO Fortnite

Don’t forget your tools. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three different Cave types in LEGO Fortnite, with standard Caves being available in the Grasslands, Lava Caves found in the Dry Valley, and Frostlands Caves encountered in, you guessed it, the Frostlands.

Each type of Cave provides different resources to gather and will feature a multitude of enemies to defeat, including Skeletons and Rollers, but the Lava Caves also feature Blasters—which cannot be found anywhere else in LEGO Fortnite.