Can villagers die in LEGO Fortnite?

Villagers are just like you.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Dec 13, 2023 09:35 am
A split image showing LEGO Fortnite villager Robin on the left side and her pieces on the right after bein attacked by a Sand Wolf.

Just like any player in LEGO Fortnite, villagers can die. They’re vulnerable to monster attacks, hazards like Dynamite explosions, and sometimes even fall damage. Although they don’t show a health bar, there’s a limit to the number of hits they can take before dying. Fortunately, their death isn’t permanent.

In LEGO Fortnite, when villagers die, they shatter into pieces, similar to player characters. But don’t worry, they respawn quickly. Within a minute, they’ll reemerge from a rift, good as new. If they were following you, listen for the rift sound nearby—they’ll pop up right next to you. This makes using villagers to tank monster damage a safe strategy, as they’ll revive eventually.

Villager eliminations in LEGO Fortnite, explained

When a villager dies in LEGO Fortnite, they’ll respawn beside the player character in about a minute. An interesting aspect of villager deaths is that they’re unaffected by world settings. This means villagers can still die even if you disable eliminations for players.

My firsthand encounter with a villager getting eliminated involved Robbie. We ventured into the Dry Valley biome, battling monsters. I had Robbie tank the hits. The villager managed to withstand two hits from a Sand Wolf, but couldn’t defeat it solo. However, she did manage to take down a standard Wolf in the grasslands before it killed her.

How to prevent villager deaths in LEGO Fortnite

A LEGO Fortnite player gifting villager Robbie with a Longsword.
Make your village stronger so they last longer in combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To protect villagers in the game, the most effective strategy is to draw enemy attention to yourself. If the enemies are focused on attacking you, they won’t target a villager, which is currently the only way to prevent them from dying. You can’t restore a villager’s health by giving them food if they are hurt.

Another viable option is to equip villagers with weapons, such as Longswords. Better-armed villagers can defeat monsters more quickly, reducing the likelihood of taking damage and dying.

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.