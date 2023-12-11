You can collect many resources in LEGO Fortnite, and you can craft them using a variety of tools and machines. The Juicer is one of them. It can turn berries into juice, significantly enhancing their effects.

The machine features a few recipes at time of writing, but that number might increase over time. The Juicer can be a nice addition to your base, even if it doesn’t feature a lot of options, since it will make your life easier in the game.

Here is how to get a Juicer in LEGO Fortnite.

Getting a Juicer in LEGO Fortnite, explained

The Juicer features a few useful recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Juicer, you can craft Slap Juice, Slurp Juice, and Snowberry Shake. They offer various buffs and are pretty simple to assemble (I always need more endurance using Slap Juice). All you need to get them is the right processor tool.

You can see the recipe required to build a Juicer by heading into your building menu and selecting the Utility tab. It belongs to the category of Station buildings. To craft the tool, you’ll need eight Planks, eight Marble Slabs, and five Knotroot Rods.

Planks can be crafted using wood, which you get by logging in the wild. They require a Lumber Mill to be built. That tool can also be used to craft Knotroot Rods from Knotroot wood.

Lastly, Marble Slabs are obtained through the use of the Stone Breaker. You have to collect Marble and break it into Slabs to get the resource. Marble is the most challenging resource to get of the three as it’s gathered in dangerous caverns.

Once you’ve gathered the right ingredients, all you have to do is place the Juicer wherever you want in your base and use it with the Interaction key.