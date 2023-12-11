Once you expand past the starting grasslands of LEGO Fortnite, you’ll find that the desert mesas and frozen tundras scale up the difficulty pretty dramatically. To survive, you’ll need the best equipment in the form of various Charms, Totems, and other pieces of gear.

Each player in LEGO Fortnite has three equipment slots they can fill in their Inventory screen. These pieces of equipment can provide all sorts of useful boosts like health buffs, resistance to elements, and other effects that will keep you alive in the more daunting areas of the world.

But which items are the best to craft and equip in LEGO Fortnite?

What are the best Charms, Totems, and equipment in LEGO Fortnite?

Torch

Light up the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the most basic items you can build in LEGO Fortnite is also one of the most reliable during your first few days. A torch lets you work through the night, explore a cave, keep you warm, and against some of the more basic enemies that populate the grasslands, you don’t need a shield as long as you’ve got your roll/dodge timings down.

Knight Shield

Bring it on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Against some of the tougher enemies like Sand Wolves and Brutes, it might be best for you to swap out your torch for a shield. When facing these tougher enemies, a shield lets you absorb attacks while keeping yourself in melee range, letting a number of quick hits off on your foe. Against pesky Rollers, a perfectly timed parry with your shield while they’re rolling will flip them on their back, making them take more damage.

Here are the recipes for each tier of shield. These shields will require an upgraded crafting bench.

Knight Shield Level Ingredients Common Five Planks

One Cord Uncommon Eight Flexwood Rod

Three Cords Rare 15 Copper Bars Epic 25 Iron Bars

Shields will eventually break after extended use, but until an official repair option becomes available, you can always use the empty Small Chest exploit to fix them.

Health Charm

Health Charms are one of several items you can equip onto your person in your Inventory screen, and I would argue this one is the most valuable. Health Charms provide a much-needed increase to your heart totals and your defense, and unlike the temporary increases from food, these are permanent and can be refilled with rest.

Tip: Your defense score determines how much damage you take from enemy attacks.

Here are the recipes for each tier of Health Charm. These items will require an upgraded crafting bench.

Health Charm Level Health/Defense Bonus Ingredients Common One heart

One defense Three Silk Threads

Five Wolf Claws

Three Bones Uncommon Two hearts

Three defense Three Silk Threads

One Shell

One Marble Rare Three hearts

Five defense Three Wool Thread

Three Sand Claws

Three Cut Amber

Three Flexwood Rods Epic Five hearts

14 defense Three Heavy Wool Thread

Five Iron Bars

Three Arctic Claws

Three Brute Scales

Health Charms will stay with your backpack if you die despite not taking up any backpack space if equipped, so you’ll have to reclaim your backpack to get it back.

Glider and Grappler

Eat your heart out, Insomniac. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With these two items, no obstacle is too high to climb or jump off. The Glider is similar to the glider in Fortnite or any other game with a glider; tap Jump while already in the air to activate and glide safely. The Grappler stays in your quickbar, but it’s a lifesaver when you need to reach the high ground quickly without having to open your crafting menu.

The Glider can be made at the Crafting Bench with eight Flexwood Rods, six Silk Fabric, and four Woll Fabric. The Grappler can be made with three Copper Bars, three Blast Powder, and 10 Cords.

Other Charms and Totems

While Health Charms are the most important, some other Charms and Totems you can craft at Crafting Benches can also prove to be useful: