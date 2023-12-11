Once you expand past the starting grasslands of LEGO Fortnite, you’ll find that the desert mesas and frozen tundras scale up the difficulty pretty dramatically. To survive, you’ll need the best equipment in the form of various Charms, Totems, and other pieces of gear.
Each player in LEGO Fortnite has three equipment slots they can fill in their Inventory screen. These pieces of equipment can provide all sorts of useful boosts like health buffs, resistance to elements, and other effects that will keep you alive in the more daunting areas of the world.
But which items are the best to craft and equip in LEGO Fortnite?
What are the best Charms, Totems, and equipment in LEGO Fortnite?
Torch
One of the most basic items you can build in LEGO Fortnite is also one of the most reliable during your first few days. A torch lets you work through the night, explore a cave, keep you warm, and against some of the more basic enemies that populate the grasslands, you don’t need a shield as long as you’ve got your roll/dodge timings down.
Knight Shield
Against some of the tougher enemies like Sand Wolves and Brutes, it might be best for you to swap out your torch for a shield. When facing these tougher enemies, a shield lets you absorb attacks while keeping yourself in melee range, letting a number of quick hits off on your foe. Against pesky Rollers, a perfectly timed parry with your shield while they’re rolling will flip them on their back, making them take more damage.
Here are the recipes for each tier of shield. These shields will require an upgraded crafting bench.
|Knight Shield Level
|Ingredients
|Common
|Five Planks
One Cord
|Uncommon
|Eight Flexwood Rod
Three Cords
|Rare
|15 Copper Bars
|Epic
|25 Iron Bars
Shields will eventually break after extended use, but until an official repair option becomes available, you can always use the empty Small Chest exploit to fix them.
Health Charm
Health Charms are one of several items you can equip onto your person in your Inventory screen, and I would argue this one is the most valuable. Health Charms provide a much-needed increase to your heart totals and your defense, and unlike the temporary increases from food, these are permanent and can be refilled with rest.
Your defense score determines how much damage you take from enemy attacks.
Here are the recipes for each tier of Health Charm. These items will require an upgraded crafting bench.
|Health Charm Level
|Health/Defense Bonus
|Ingredients
|Common
|One heart
One defense
|Three Silk Threads
Five Wolf Claws
Three Bones
|Uncommon
|Two hearts
Three defense
|Three Silk Threads
One Shell
One Marble
|Rare
|Three hearts
Five defense
|Three Wool Thread
Three Sand Claws
Three Cut Amber
Three Flexwood Rods
|Epic
|Five hearts
14 defense
|Three Heavy Wool Thread
Five Iron Bars
Three Arctic Claws
Three Brute Scales
Health Charms will stay with your backpack if you die despite not taking up any backpack space if equipped, so you’ll have to reclaim your backpack to get it back.
Glider and Grappler
With these two items, no obstacle is too high to climb or jump off. The Glider is similar to the glider in Fortnite or any other game with a glider; tap Jump while already in the air to activate and glide safely. The Grappler stays in your quickbar, but it’s a lifesaver when you need to reach the high ground quickly without having to open your crafting menu.
The Glider can be made at the Crafting Bench with eight Flexwood Rods, six Silk Fabric, and four Woll Fabric. The Grappler can be made with three Copper Bars, three Blast Powder, and 10 Cords.
Other Charms and Totems
While Health Charms are the most important, some other Charms and Totems you can craft at Crafting Benches can also prove to be useful:
- Cool-Headed Charms and Inner Fire Charms increase your resistance to hot and cold temperatures, respectively. They also serve as upgraded versions of the Health Charms but have a higher/more rare material cost.
- Charm of Resilience provides a defense bonus for a few seconds after taking damage, which could save your life if you’re swarmed or when facing an aggressive, powerful enemy. It costs three Wool Thread, five Copper Bars, five Obsidian Slabs, and 10 Sand Shells.
- Totem of the Immortal is a one-time use charm that will instantly revive you after being killed, destroying itself in the process. It costs three Wool Thread, five Cut Amber, five Obsidian Slabs, and one Sand Brute Scale.