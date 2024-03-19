Fortnite update 29.01 patch notes: Midas, Chains of Hades, and LEGO Creative items

The 29.01 update for Fortnite is live and brings several new additions to the game. Here’s everything you can expect to see in Fortnite in Patch 29.01.

Keep in mind that the following patch notes are based on what’s already available in Fortnite alongside multiple rumors and leaks.

Midas’ return in Fortnite Patch 29.01

He left an ultimate challenge behind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The star of the update is none other than the Midas himself, who managed to escape the Underworld. Midas was one of the bosses back in Chapter Two, season two, and he’ll now likely become a world boss once again alongside Zeus, Hades, Ares, and Cerberus. On top of that, a new Midas skin is rumored to appear in the shop in the following updates.

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava LTM

The return of Floor is Lava LTM was leaked almost two weeks ago, and according to HYPEX, the mode will go live alongside new quests later on March 19. The mode will be exactly what we all knew and loved, with a slight Midas twist.

New and unvaulted weapons

In Patch 29.01, Chains of Hades are finally making their way into the game as an item. It’s a new Epic weapon that can be found across the island, just like Wings of Icarus, and you can use it to pull players and items close to you.

NEW UPDATE 🔥 #Fortnite



– Chains of Hades, Drum Gun, & Shield Bubble Jr are now live ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FZzzEQvkW8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2024

Alongside Chains of Hades, two items were unvaulted in this update: the Drum Gun and Shield Bubble Jr. The Drum Gun is available in Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic variants, with the Mythic one belonging to Midas himself. The Drum Gun now also supports mods, just like all the other guns in Fortnite, and can be modified at Mod Benches scattered around the island.

UEFN support for Rocket Racing and LEGO

Start your engine. Image via Epic Games

According to iFireMonkey, update 29.01 introduced the UEFN support for Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite. Both features were rumored to be introduced over the past few months and will likely greatly expand in the upcoming months.

LEGO versions of battle royale items

Fortnite are already making LEGO versions of more BR Weapons & Items for the upcoming LEGO Creative ‼️



They're also porting over some mechanics from BR like getting knocked & revived, etc.. pic.twitter.com/SeoZ040lkf — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2024

Finally, the update introduced multiple LEGO versions of battle royale items to the game. Things like the Burst Assault Rifle, Snowball Launcher, and Explosive Goo Gun have been added to UEFN Creative mode thanks to the introduced UEFN support. The items are only available in UEFN for now, but according to FNAssist, they may come to the standard LEGO mode at some point in the future.

