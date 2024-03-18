Fortnite Rocket Racing might be getting custom maps sooner than you think

Things have been quiet on Fortnite Rocket Racing’s tracks since it launched. But the engines might start revving once more, as the latest rumors suggest custom maps are coming to Rocket Racing, and it might happen sooner rather than later.

Recommended Videos

According to the Fortnite leaker Shiina on X on March 17, community maps are planned to come to the Rocket Racing mode, and the official announcement is expected to go live this week. Further leaks suggest something related to the UEFN Rocket Racing will appear in the next Fortnite update on March 19.

What do you want to see in Rocket Racing? Image via Epic Games

The leaks claim UEFN creators will be able to create and publish their own maps for Rocket Racing. This means the maps will be created in Unreal Editor for Fortnite and will likely follow the same monetization rules as other Fortnite experiences created there.

This comes a few weeks after rumors claiming custom maps are also coming to LEGO Fortnite. Similarly, creators will be able to build their own LEGO worlds from a variety of LEGO sets introduced to the game or import their own.

Epic Games is seemingly doubling down on allowing players to create custom maps in all Fortnite modes. While none of these leaks were officially confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if both rumored features arrive. Fortnite Creative has always been a big part of Fortnite, and expanding it to newly introduced modes sounds like the next logical step.

Moreover, the introduction of custom maps to Rocket Racing could help the mode make a grand comeback. At the time of writing, Rocket Racing averages around 17,000 players, according to Fortnite.gg, and many players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the mode. While custom maps won’t fix all the bugs in Rocket Racing, they might offer a breath of fresh air and distract players from a never-ending ranked grind.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more