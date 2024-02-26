Rumored Fortnite update to introduce custom LEGO worlds and new collaboration sets

LEGO Fortnite has been getting a lot of attention. While the mode receives regular content updates, a new rumor suggests Epic Games plans to introduce something game-changing—custom LEGO islands.

On Feb. 25, a credible Fortnite insider and leaker HYPEX shared a thread on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the upcoming update: Atom. They claim the update brings together LEGO and UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) to allow for the creation of custom LEGO worlds.

Me, after spending an entire day in UEFN doing absolutely nothing. Image via Epic Games

You can build custom LEGO worlds from “existing LEGO pieces / sets, or custom imported ones,” according to HYPEX. I’m curious to see how the custom LEGO sets will work out, but if you don’t want to bother with that, multiple LEGO collaboration sets are also rumored to be available for you to use. There are seemingly quite a few of them coming to the UEFN, but some of the most notable ones are Action Figures, Duplo, Technic, and City sets.

It appears that just like with other UEFN maps, you can monetize created LEGO Fortnite islands. The monetization system will likely follow the Creator Economy 2.0 guidelines released in March 2023 when UEFN launched. To put it simply, the revenue will depend on player engagement with custom maps.

I think we all knew that custom LEGO islands to Fortnite was just a matter of time, and now this thought is one step closer to reality. Nevertheless, if this Atom update releases, it will be huge for all of you who enjoy creating custom experiences in the game. UEFN offers many great tools that will open doors to completely new maps, which is great news, especially if you’re tired of traditional procedural LEGO Fortnite worlds.

There’s no official information regarding the update and its release date, even an estimated one. So, in the meantime, I’ll be patiently sitting on a bench in LEGO Fortnite catching floppers.