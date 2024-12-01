Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
fortnite character looking at the giant brown and green turtle
The Giant Turtle is located near Lost Lake in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Where is the Giant Turtle in Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1?

A Giant Turtle landmark is a fun addition to the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map. This gentle giant is a peaceful place to land—unless enemies are nearby, of course.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 10:31 am

A Giant Turtle landmark is a fun addition to the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map. This gentle giant is a peaceful place to land—unless enemies are nearby, of course. Here’s how you can find the Giant Turtle and have your moment of tranquillity.

Recommended Videos

How to find the Giant Turtle in Fortnite

The Giant Turtle is located in the swamplands to the southeast of Whiffy Wharf. Head south along the road from Whiffy Wharf, and you will find the Giant Turtle just inside the swampy woodlands. Alternatively, you can land right on the Giant Turtle by jumping from the Battle Bus at Lost Lake and heading west.

where to find the giant turtle in fortnite
The Giant Turtle is located near Lost Lake and Whiffy Wharf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Giant Turtle doesn’t do a lot apart from watch over everyone. They sit in the swamp, looking sleepy and sighing gently. On their expansive and mossy back are some trees, a giant bush, a couple of chests, and a Sprite Shrine. To make a quick exit if the storm approaches, there is also a launch pad on their head.

character in black finding a launchpad on the giant turtle's head in fortnite
The Giant Turtle has a launchpad on its head and a couple of chests to loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no doubt that this Giant Turtle will become a fan-favorite in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, just as Klombo did before them. The Fortnite community seems to love big, gentle creatures like these. Whether the Klombo and the Giant Turtle will ever get to meet remains to be seen, but for now, they are both part of Fortnite lore, so never say never!

For more Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 fun, why not check out how to beat the formidable Night Rose Demon boss at the Demon Dojo? Or see how many of the Sprite Shrines you can discover in the Fortnite Chapter 6 map?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.