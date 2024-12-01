Where is the Giant Turtle in Fortnite Chapter 6 season 1?

A Giant Turtle landmark is a fun addition to the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map. This gentle giant is a peaceful place to land—unless enemies are nearby, of course. Here’s how you can find the Giant Turtle and have your moment of tranquillity.

How to find the Giant Turtle in Fortnite

The Giant Turtle is located in the swamplands to the southeast of Whiffy Wharf. Head south along the road from Whiffy Wharf, and you will find the Giant Turtle just inside the swampy woodlands. Alternatively, you can land right on the Giant Turtle by jumping from the Battle Bus at Lost Lake and heading west.

The Giant Turtle is located near Lost Lake and Whiffy Wharf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Giant Turtle doesn’t do a lot apart from watch over everyone. They sit in the swamp, looking sleepy and sighing gently. On their expansive and mossy back are some trees, a giant bush, a couple of chests, and a Sprite Shrine. To make a quick exit if the storm approaches, there is also a launch pad on their head.

The Giant Turtle has a launchpad on its head and a couple of chests to loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no doubt that this Giant Turtle will become a fan-favorite in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, just as Klombo did before them. The Fortnite community seems to love big, gentle creatures like these. Whether the Klombo and the Giant Turtle will ever get to meet remains to be seen, but for now, they are both part of Fortnite lore, so never say never!

