Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine

Two months after the release of three new Fortnite modes, players are seemingly done with one of them: Rocket Racing.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 29, players took to Reddit to air frustrations with Rocket Racing caused by multiple game-breaking bugs. One player posted a video titled “This game is actually horrible,” in which their car crashed after landing on a flat track from a minimal height. What’s even funnier is the car skin changed after they respawned. If, before the crash, a player drove an Octane, the respawned car would be a Scorpion. According to the OP, they didn’t have any skin shuffle enabled, but even if they did, this would still be quite a bizarre bug.

Crashing in the safest place on the track is something every player encounters in Rocket Racing, but the bugs don’t stop there. Fans brought up broken lighting that turns the entire map almost completely black, disappearing and flying speedometers, and even a game-breaking glitch that reverses your camera. That’s just a brief overview of what you can encounter in Rocket Racing, and in races where there’s little to no room for a mistake, any of these bugs will cost you that sweet win and make the game borderline unplayable.

However, you don’t always need a bug to make the game frustrating. Another player pointed out that collisions with other players often ruin the experience, too. Getting hit by another player will make you lose a good chunk of speed, which makes sense in a racing game, but in Rocket Racing, there’s a very small chance you’ll be able to climb back anywhere near your old position. In a game where it’s all about finishing in the top two or three, getting smashed by a reckless player is simply not fun and makes the ranked grind exhausting.

In the meantime, Fortnite‘s other modes keep expanding. LEGO Fortnite received its first major update, and Festival is set to receive more support from the devs of Rock Band 4. While Rocket Racing did get a content update on Jan. 23 with two new tracks and a new customization option, that seemingly didn’t fix the many issues this mode has.