Category:
Fortnite

Harmonix is done with Rock Band 4, wants you to play Fortnite instead

Eight years, thousands of songs, the end of an era.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 06:28 pm
Rock Band 4 keyart of band on stage
Image via Harmonix

After almost a decade, Harmonix is done with adding content to Rock Band 4. Cut if you want fresh songs, have no fear: You can always turn to Fortnite.

The final DLC for Rock Band 4 will arrive on Jan. 25, as announced in a blog post on Jan. 17. While all other services offered in the game will continue to run, the devs are poised to continue making rhythm game action, but now in Fortnite Festival, the hit free game launched by Epic Games.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
The Weeknd loading screen for Fortnite Festival
Fortnite will take over from here. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Festival is basically Rock Band 4 with a rotating library of free songs and a shop filled with premium tunes that you can own. The biggest difference is that as of right now, instrument controllers are not compatible with the game, but Harmonix has shared that the support for these is coming, so make sure you keep those guitars at the ready.

Rock Band 4 dropped back in 2015, and in the years since it has expanded its library of music to almost 3000 songs. That’s one monumental feat, and something that Fortnite Festival can’t compete with right now. Of course, you can still play the Rock Band 4 songs you own even after the devs shift their focus.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

As to what you can expect from the last DLC songs headed to Rock Band 4, you should be prepared to cry, according to the announcement blog post. “We deliberated long and hard about how to frame the last blast of RB DLC of this era,” the post reads. “The last two weeks will feature some tear-jerkers that sum up our feelings about this moment.”

It remains to be seen what exactly these songs are, but you won’t have too long to wait, as things are set to wrap up in one week. 

related content

Read Article LEGO Fortnite players have already told Epic what needs to change in the next season
A group of friends exploring in LEGO Fortnite.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite players have already told Epic what needs to change in the next season
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 17)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 17)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Fortnite already has the answer for Halo fans disappointed at the latest decision over Master Chief’s future
Master Chief from Halo wearing black armor and wielding a rifle in Fortnite.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Halo
Halo
Fortnite already has the answer for Halo fans disappointed at the latest decision over Master Chief’s future
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to build a boat in LEGO Fortnite
A boat sinking in a lake in LEGO Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to build a boat in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 15, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite survey has fans fearing Epic may start selling building pieces
A character shooting a crossbow while standing next to Peely.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite survey has fans fearing Epic may start selling building pieces
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024

Related Content

Read Article LEGO Fortnite players have already told Epic what needs to change in the next season
A group of friends exploring in LEGO Fortnite.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite players have already told Epic what needs to change in the next season
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 17)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 17)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Fortnite already has the answer for Halo fans disappointed at the latest decision over Master Chief’s future
Master Chief from Halo wearing black armor and wielding a rifle in Fortnite.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Halo
Halo
Fortnite already has the answer for Halo fans disappointed at the latest decision over Master Chief’s future
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to build a boat in LEGO Fortnite
A boat sinking in a lake in LEGO Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to build a boat in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 15, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite survey has fans fearing Epic may start selling building pieces
A character shooting a crossbow while standing next to Peely.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite survey has fans fearing Epic may start selling building pieces
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com