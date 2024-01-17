Harmonix is done with Rock Band 4, wants you to play Fortnite instead

After almost a decade, Harmonix is done with adding content to Rock Band 4. Cut if you want fresh songs, have no fear: You can always turn to Fortnite.

The final DLC for Rock Band 4 will arrive on Jan. 25, as announced in a blog post on Jan. 17. While all other services offered in the game will continue to run, the devs are poised to continue making rhythm game action, but now in Fortnite Festival, the hit free game launched by Epic Games.

Fortnite Festival is basically Rock Band 4 with a rotating library of free songs and a shop filled with premium tunes that you can own. The biggest difference is that as of right now, instrument controllers are not compatible with the game, but Harmonix has shared that the support for these is coming, so make sure you keep those guitars at the ready.

Rock Band 4 dropped back in 2015, and in the years since it has expanded its library of music to almost 3000 songs. That’s one monumental feat, and something that Fortnite Festival can’t compete with right now. Of course, you can still play the Rock Band 4 songs you own even after the devs shift their focus.

As to what you can expect from the last DLC songs headed to Rock Band 4, you should be prepared to cry, according to the announcement blog post. “We deliberated long and hard about how to frame the last blast of RB DLC of this era,” the post reads. “The last two weeks will feature some tear-jerkers that sum up our feelings about this moment.”

It remains to be seen what exactly these songs are, but you won’t have too long to wait, as things are set to wrap up in one week.