Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite players band together to boycott ‘ridiculous’ LEGO items, prices

Epic might have to rethink its priorities.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 03:08 am
LEGO Fortnite player standing in a Shore location
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortnite Chapter Five, season two update introduced premium cosmetic kits to the popular LEGO sandbox mode, giving players an optional way to decorate their Villages. Unfortunately, fans think the kits are ridiculously priced—and Epic Games is being ferociously called out for it. 

Recommended Videos

When a Redditor named MrSponge_ “begged” the community to boycott the LEGO Fortnite kits released with season two and stand up against Epic, players reciprocated their opinion. Interestingly, players also agreed that those who prefer playing the battle royale mode are being “swept to the side” because of Epic’s focus on offering such overpriced cosmetics for the LEGO mode, which no one asked for.

Lion Knights' Castle Bundle in LEGO Fortnite
Build a Lion Knights’ Castle in Fortnite with this premium kit. Image via Epic Games

For those wondering, you can now purchase premium LEGO Fortnite kits from the Shop, offering Decor items and Builds based on popular themes. While cosmetics like these may seem harmless, what got the community fired up are their $18 price tags. But that’s not all. A third kit celebrating a real-life LEGO set is yet to launch, and it’s to be priced even higher.  

“The only Lego sets I’m buying are IRL sets that I can play with. Not a 20$ creative preset throwable,” one player wrote, garnering several nods. Others hope Epic stops adding LEGO kits to future Fortnite battle passes.

Another player pointed out the Fortnite Shop includes cosmetics for every mode, including alternative experiences like LEGO and Rocket Racing, and that the kits should only show up if a player selects the mode. This would definitely make the Shop a bit less messy to look at.

While the majority of the comments hit back at Epic for its overpriced LEGO kits, some players also called out the subreddit community for being too sensitive about “optional” content. One player highlighted the irony of how Fortnite’s Save the World mode died because of battle rroyale—and now players are lamenting about LEGO doing the same to battle royale.  “BR players just got a whole ass new season, new loot pool, new mythics, etc yet it’s a problem that lego and festival players get OPTIONAL cosmetics in the shop,” another player wrote

Well, this debate will probably not end anytime soon. But the LEGO kits in Fortnite are completely optional purchases and don’t offer any in-game advantages, so you can skip it if you want.. 

related content
Read Article How much XP does LEGO Fortnite give?
Four LEGO Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How much XP does LEGO Fortnite give?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Read Article How to view quests in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite players and all the biomes
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to view quests in LEGO Fortnite
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Read Article What do medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?
Zeus in Fortnite raining Lightning upon enemies.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What do medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How much XP does LEGO Fortnite give?
Four LEGO Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How much XP does LEGO Fortnite give?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Read Article How to view quests in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite players and all the biomes
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to view quests in LEGO Fortnite
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Read Article What do medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?
Zeus in Fortnite raining Lightning upon enemies.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What do medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 10, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com