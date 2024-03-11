Fortnite players band together to boycott ‘ridiculous’ LEGO items, prices

The Fortnite Chapter Five, season two update introduced premium cosmetic kits to the popular LEGO sandbox mode, giving players an optional way to decorate their Villages. Unfortunately, fans think the kits are ridiculously priced—and Epic Games is being ferociously called out for it.

When a Redditor named MrSponge_ “begged” the community to boycott the LEGO Fortnite kits released with season two and stand up against Epic, players reciprocated their opinion. Interestingly, players also agreed that those who prefer playing the battle royale mode are being “swept to the side” because of Epic’s focus on offering such overpriced cosmetics for the LEGO mode, which no one asked for.

Build a Lion Knights’ Castle in Fortnite with this premium kit. Image via Epic Games

For those wondering, you can now purchase premium LEGO Fortnite kits from the Shop, offering Decor items and Builds based on popular themes. While cosmetics like these may seem harmless, what got the community fired up are their $18 price tags. But that’s not all. A third kit celebrating a real-life LEGO set is yet to launch, and it’s to be priced even higher.

“The only Lego sets I’m buying are IRL sets that I can play with. Not a 20$ creative preset throwable,” one player wrote, garnering several nods. Others hope Epic stops adding LEGO kits to future Fortnite battle passes.

Another player pointed out the Fortnite Shop includes cosmetics for every mode, including alternative experiences like LEGO and Rocket Racing, and that the kits should only show up if a player selects the mode. This would definitely make the Shop a bit less messy to look at.

While the majority of the comments hit back at Epic for its overpriced LEGO kits, some players also called out the subreddit community for being too sensitive about “optional” content. One player highlighted the irony of how Fortnite’s Save the World mode died because of battle rroyale—and now players are lamenting about LEGO doing the same to battle royale. “BR players just got a whole ass new season, new loot pool, new mythics, etc yet it’s a problem that lego and festival players get OPTIONAL cosmetics in the shop,” another player wrote.

Well, this debate will probably not end anytime soon. But the LEGO kits in Fortnite are completely optional purchases and don’t offer any in-game advantages, so you can skip it if you want..