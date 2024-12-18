Mariah Carey is an icon, especially around the winter holidays thanks to her beloved song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Fortnite is known for adding popular celebrities to the roster of playable characters.

Snow has covered the map and the island festivities are officially underway, so you might be curious if this singing sensation will be making her debut. Here’s what you need to know about whether Mariah Carey is coming to Fortnite.

Will Mariah Carey be added to Fortnite?

Although Epic Games hasn’t confirmed Mariah Carey will be added to Fortnite, many reliable members of the leak community have said she’ll be arriving very soon, and a full skin for her has been found in the game files. This means she’s almost certainly set to be added to the game since this leak is coming directly from the game files and all of the leakers sharing it are highly reputable.

FORTNITE X MARIAH CAREY pic.twitter.com/0gQsHCVuFi — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 18, 2024

The leakers who are sharing this information have accurately leaked lots of previous cosmetics like the Spider-Verse skins, various Fortnitemares Skins, and the Deadpool and Wolverine skins. They generally only share information directly from the game files which means their intel is always very accurate.

The only time they really end up being wrong is when Epic changes or scraps something very late in the development process, which doesn’t happen very often. It’s usually a matter of when rather than if the leaked content will be shared.

When is Mariah Carey coming to Fortnite?

An official release date for Mariah Carey hasn’t been shared by Epic yet, but the leak community has said she’ll be arriving on Dec. 20. Considering the leaks also showcase three stages for her defrosting in a block of ice on the island, this date makes sense, as she has time to defrost a little bit more each day leading up to her release.

How much does Mariah Carey cost in Fortnite?

The exact price for the Mariah Carey Skin hasn’t been shared yet, but since she’s an icon, she’ll probably cost 1,500 V-Bucks since this is the standard price for all Icon skins. If she’s part of a bundle with additional items, you can also likely purchase her in a set for somewhere around 2,500 to 3,500 V-Bucks depending on how many extra items she comes with.

Where is Mariah Carey in Fortnite?

Mariah Carey is believed to be frozen and defrosting in a giant block of ice located in the snowy mountains south of Pumped Power and slightly southeast of Brutal Boxcars. This giant frozen block of ice has a glowing beacon attached to it, so it’s fairly easy to spot from the battle bus if you want to head straight there.

Look for the giant beacon in the sky to make finding this location easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After she’s done defrosting, Mariah Carey might become an NPC you can interact with on the map as part of Fortnite’s Winterfest event. One leak mentions that talking to her once she’s an NPC will help you unlock a free “All I Want For Christmas Is You” emote.

Mariah Carey isn’t the only icon believed to be arriving on the island soon. Some other leaks have hinted that Hatsune Miku and Skibidi Toilet are likely to be added to Fortnite too. You also might want to grab the free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele skins while you can.

