The meme that could be considered one of the most famous faces of brainrot humor is coming to Fortnite. After a post from Epic Games and what leakers found as the “Plugerman” skin, players can expect to see a full set of cosmetics based on the Skibidi Toilet series.

Recommended Videos

When is Skibidi Toilet coming to Fortnite?

Do you know the Gen Alpha meme? Image by Epic Games

Yes, Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite on Dec. 18. Epic Games posted on X just three emojis (toilet, plunger, and camera) and the “12.18.2024” date. This confirms what leakers reported to be the “Plugerman” skin. Leaker SpushFNBR posted that the collaboration includes the skin with a LEGO style, a backpack, and a pickaxe.

Although the collab wasn’t announced in full words, we can say with certainty that the post is referencing Skibidi Toilet. The emojis are all related to the Skibidi Toilet universe, with the toilet itself and the plunger used as weapons against the toilets by the people with cameras for their heads.

We can expect only a set of cosmetics in the shop but no references in the game itself or a game mode. Here’s the price for each item in the Skibidi Toilet according to SpushFNBR:

Skin “Plugerman”: 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Skibidi Toilet Backpack: 600 V-Bucks

600 V-Bucks Pickaxe Plungerman’s Plunger: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Skibidi Toilet bundle: 2200 V-Bucks

What is Skibidi Toilet?

The brain rot meme is coming to infect Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via DaFuq!?Boom! YouTube

Skibidi Toilet is a Gen Alpha meme from a YouTube series of the same name. It started in 2023 with a 10-second short on YouTube of a 3D head coming out of a toilet singing a version of “Give It to Me” by Timbaland and Nelly Furtado.

There are currently 77 episodes, with the last one being 24 minutes long. More characters were introduced and the animation became more complex with explosions, mecha fight scenes, and what seems to be a plot hidden behind all the stupidity.

The series was created by Alexey Gerasimov under the “DaFuq!?Boom!” alias. The videos have reached between 20 to 173 million views and have left a mark in meme history, although Fortnite fans didn’t react well to the collab. The post from Epic is filled with memes that show disappointment, confusion, or simply disgust.

Fortnite has always been a less serious game with emotes and characters, but it seems that Epic is targeting a younger audience with this new skin and the new Spongebob Squarepants game modes, but at the same time it’s going after older gamers with Fortnite Ballistic—a game similar to Counter-Strike.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy