Spongebob Squarepants coming to Fortnite with Slap Fight, Prop Hunt, and more

The world of Spongebob Squarepants is coming to Fortnite with the launch of four popular game modes themed around the Nickelodeon show, giving players the opportunity to explore Bikini Bottom and the franchise’s iconic humor.

Recommended Videos

Four immersive UEFN experiences will see Spongebob Squarepants land in Fortnite, bringing Bikini Bottom to life with an under-the-sea twist on some of the most popular fan-created game modes in the Epic Games title.

Find your hiding spot. Image via Zoned

Spongebob’s arrival comes alongside modes in four popular genres; Red vs. Blue, Prop Hunt, Slap Fight, and Only Up. These modes are some of the most played in Fortnite outside of Epic’s own creations and will appeal to any Spongebob fan.

The modes have a Bikini Bottom twist to them, with Red vs. Blue seeing players face-off using jelly blasters, while Prop Hunt is as you’d expect but with the ability to morph into items found around Bikini Bottom.

Slap Fight, meanwhile, sees players karate-chopping opponents off the map while collecting Krabby Patties for extra points, and Only Up sees players start in Rock Bottom and parkour through iconic Bikini Bottom landmarks.

The maps can be found by using the following codes:

Spongebob Red vs Blue: 0762-5568-4050

0762-5568-4050 Bikini Bottom Only Up: 6719-4656-3054

6719-4656-3054 Bikini Bottom Prop Hunt: 8840-0539-0526

8840-0539-0526 Spongebob Slap Fight: 7553-2540-2748

A trailer for the modes showed recognizable locations including the Krusty Krab, Chum Bucket, and Spongebob’s Pineapple under the sea home. While playing these modes, players can progress any battle passes they own following Fortnite’s switch to a shared XP system.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy