Picture showing the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic.
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to plant the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic

Here’s a quick guide on planting the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 01:33 pm

The Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic is a very important element of the shooter gameplay, and players on both sides fight each other to retain control of this bomb to win rounds. 

Just like regular 5v5 tac shooters, Fortnite Ballistic players are divided into attackers and defenders. Attackers need to plant the Rift Point Device in any site and detonate it successfully to win the round. On the other hand, defenders have to defend the sites and defuse the Rift Point Device before it detonates if the enemy players manage to plant the device.

Here is everything that you need to know about planting the Rift Point Device in Fortnite

How to plant the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic, explained 

To plant the Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic, you need to make your way to one of the bomb sites, A or B, while attacking in the Skyline 10 map. You can pick up the Rift Point Device from the spawn area where it should be sitting as an Exotic item that anybody can pick up. The player who picks up the Rift Point Device will have a backbling which you can see to follow them and help them plant it safely. 

After reaching your preferred site with the Rift Point Device, you need to find the ground with blue lines, which is where you can plant the device. Once you’ve selected the spot, you can press and hold your interact key, which by default is E on PC. It’s not shown directly so it might be a bit tricky to plant the device. 

For controllers, it’s square for PlayStation players and X for Xbox players. While planting the Rift Point Device, you can be interrupted by the enemies, so always ask for cover or throw the Bubble Shield on the ground to stay protected while planting the device. 

Picture showing a player defusing a Rift Point Device in Fortnite Ballistic.
Defuse the device and win rounds as defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you plant the device, enemies will be notified on their screen that the device has been placed. Now, you’ll either have to eliminate the remaining enemies or spend enough time to detonate the device and win the round. If you’re with the defenders, you will need to defuse the spike in time or you’ll lose the round. After you’ve eliminated the enemies, go to the device on the ground and hold your action key to successfully defuse it to win the round. 

Next up, you can read our guides to know the full list of weapons in Fortnite Ballistic and complete the Jade and The Mask quests in Fortnite

