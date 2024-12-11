All Flex Gadgets in Fortnite Ballistic mode, ranked

Fortnite’s brand new first-person tac shooter Ballistic is out, and players are experimenting with different weapons and flex gadgets to determine their go-to build for grinding ranked.

While you can switch your weapons while playing Fortnite Ballistic based on your economy during the rounds, you’re stuck with your Flex Gadgets choice for the rest of the match. The Flex Gadgets are unique tools in your arsenal, which lets you adopt different playstyles to take on your enemies and win more rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about the best Flex Gadgets in Fortnite Ballistic.

All Flex Gadgets ranked in Fortnite Ballistic

Choose your Flex Gadget wisely! Screenshot by Dot Esports Purchase your Flex gadgets each round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently five Flex Gadgets available for players in Fortnite Ballistic and you have to make a permanent choice at the start of every match to choose your preferred Flex Gadget and take that role for the team. After locking your choice, other players won’t be able to choose the same Flex Gadget and they’ll have to choose other available gadgets.

Once you lock in your choice of Flex Gadget, you can open your purchase menu at the start of the round and spend 300 credits to buy one gadget. You can hold two of your Flex Gadgets in your inventory each round, and you can’t drop them. Other allies and enemies can’t use them, so if you die without using your gadgets, you’ll need to buy them again in the next round.

S-Tier: Recon Grenade, Bubble Shield

The Recon Grenade is arguably the best Flex Gadget in Fortnite Ballistic, and it’s for a very obvious reason. Information is critical in winning your rounds. You can toss the Recon Grenade at the top of buildings and after it detonates, it marks any enemies within its radius, even through the walls, giving your team the perfect intel to rush a site or defend it. Instead of trading your teammates to clear corners, use these Recon Grenades to clear sites. They’re a must-have for players who love to initiate teamfights and pave the way for their team.

If you’ve played Zero Build in Fortnite, you already know how useful Bubble Shields can be in duels. When you add them to tac shooters, they bring an impenetrable zone that provides temporary protection from bullets and projectiles. They can easily ruin any enemy’s plans in motion. You can pair it with close-range weaponry with shotguns, and SMGs and use it inside a smoke to catch unsuspecting enemies. You can also use it as a cover to plant your Rift device, which forces the enemy to either rush you inside the Bubble Shield or let you get a plant down without any disturbance.

A-Tier: Proximity Mine and Impulse Grenade

A well-placed Proximity Mine can ruin enemies’ perfect execution. The best part is you can attach this to anywhere from a floor, wall, or ceiling to stop an enemy in their tracks and chip down their health, making them easy to kill. You can set it up near your device plant to take enemies by surprise, or even entry to the site to deal damage to them before your fight. If you decide to switch sides, you can simply pick them up and place them again in a new spot to trap enemies. The only downside to using this Flex Gadget is that people can shoot them down, causing a premature explosion, so you need to be creative with its positioning to make it useful.

The Impulse Grenades in Fortnite are amazing tools for mobility and they help you quickly travel on the map and reposition during the gunfights. In Ballistic, you can make your rotates faster using them to get away from a site, but they can also be used on your enemies to push them away from planting the device. You can also use them to surprise your enemy and rush them by closing the distance with your shotgun. However, their usage is very situational, and you won’t get the most out of this Flex Gadget in most of your matches.

B-Tier: Frag Grenade

Lastly, the Frag Grenade are simple grenades that bounce and explode on impact, dealing damage to your enemies. If you notice an enemy team, which loves to stack up together or hold a particular corner each round, lobe a grenade in that area and watch them evaporate in your matches. Even though you can’t hurt your allies using them, you can blow yourself up so we’d advise strongly against using them in close areas.

