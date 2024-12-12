Full list of weapons in Fortnite Ballistic

Epic Games has launched an early access version of its newest game mode, Fortnite Ballistic. This first-person tactical shooter is similar to games like VALORANT and Counter-Strike, where players have one life and must plant a bomb at different objectives.
While you can find the weapons in Ballistic throughout different seasons of Fortnite, they operate differently in the game mode. If you are curious about all the weapons you can use in Fortnite Ballistic, check out the information below.
All weapons in Fortnite Ballistic
Unlike the regular Fortnite game mode, the guns in Ballistic cost credits to purchase. You earn these credits by winning, losing, eliminating players, or planting the device.
Here is a list of all the weapons you can purchase during the buy phase of the game:
|Weapon class
|Weapons and cost
|Shotguns
|Frenzy Auto Shotgun – 1,600 credits
Hammer Pump Shotgun – 900 credits
|SMGs
|Thunder Burst SMG – 1,100 credits
Hyper SMG – 1,500 credits
|Rifles
|Nemesis AR – 2,500 credits
Enforcer AR – 2,000 credits
Striker AR – 2.500 credits
|Ranged
|Hand Canon – 800 credits
Reaper Sniper Rifle – 5,000 credits
|Consumables
|Flashbang – 200 credits
Smoke Grenade – 200 credits
Impulse Grenade – 300 credits
Instant Shield – 500 credits
There are 10 guns in Ballistic, but only nine are available for purchase. The final gun is the Ranger Pistol, which players start with every round for free. This basic pistol has a low rate of fire and deals a small amount of damage.
If you purchase guns or consumables and die in the round, you’ll lose these weapons and must purchase them again. Luckily, you can pick up weapons dropped by fallen teammates or enemies.
The guns in Ballistic all have unique rates of fire and recoil patterns, meaning you’ll have to test all of them out to learn which is your favorite. Some guns, such as SMGs, shoot quickly with a large spread, while Rifles have a slower rate of fire but better accuracy at long range.
Generally, we recommend purchasing SMGs or Shotguns to deal damage in tight corners. Rifles or Ranged weapons are your best bet if you need to lock down a long corridor. The Reaper Sniper Rifle is the only gun in the game capable of one-shotting an enemy, but it costs a massive 5,000 credits.
Finally, all players start the game with access to flex gadgets—five pieces of technology you can use every round. These include grenades, mines, and even impulse grenades that help you jump around the map. Only one member of each team can use a specific flex gadget, so choose wisely.
Published: Dec 12, 2024 03:31 am