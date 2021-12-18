Who are the original Fortnite characters?

Before colossal collaborations and casting The Rock as The Foundation, Fortnite was once a new game on the market with only a few playable characters. The battle passes were lacking in terms of content, and most skins were just recolors of the original ones.

Players got to know more of the original models before Fortnite started releasing more creative costumes, while newer players may not even know the characters’ names. Out of all the original characters, Jonesy got more screen time and played a crucial role in some of the more recent storylines.

If Jonesy got you curious about the other original Fortnite characters, they’ve also done well for themselves over the years and received alternative skins which featured them in various settings.

Here are the names of all the original Fortnite characters.

Ramirez – Screengrab via Epic Games Banshee – Screengrab via Epic Games Headhunter – Screengrab via Epic Games Wildcat – Screengrab via Epic Games Jonesy – Screengrab via Epic Games Spitfire – Screengrab via Epic Games Hawk – Screengrab via Epic Games Renegade – Screengrab via Epic Games

These original characters were the center of attention when Epic Games introduced new skins during Fortnite’s earlier seasons. You can check them out below.