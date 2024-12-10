Free accessory items are fairly common in Fortnite, but free skins are quite rare. When they do come along, you don’t want to miss the chance to claim them, which means you need to know how to get the free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele skins.

These skins are fairly easy to add to your locker once you know the precise steps you need to follow. The process for unlocking each skin is different, though, and there are quite a few steps you need to navigate through. Here’s how to get the free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele skins in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get the Mr. Dappermint skin for free in LEGO Fortnite

You might be able to acquire an additional free bonus skin, too. Image via Epic Games

To get the Mr. Dappermint skin in LEGO Fortnite, you need to connect your LEGO and Epic Games accounts. If you already have them connected, you’ll automatically unlock this skin with no additional effort.

If you haven’t linked your accounts yet, you need to:

Visit the Epic Games website.

Select the “sign-in” option.

Log in to your account.

Navigate to your display name in the upper right corner and select it.

Choose the “Account” option.

Navigate to the “Apps and Accounts” tab.

Choose the “Accounts” option.

Locate the LEGO account option.

Click “Connect.”

Select the “Connect Account” option.

Sign in to your LEGO account or create a new one.

Choose the “Allow” option to officially link your accounts.

Claim the Mr. Dapperminit skin.

There are quite a few steps to this process. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If this is your first time linking both accounts, you’ll also get the Explorer Emilie skin. This means you might get a bonus skin on top of the other two free ones you get to claim. It’ll be added to your account alongside the Mr. Dappermint skin.

How to get the Chord Kahele skin for free in LEGO Fortnite

You can get the Chord Kahele skin by earning XP in Fortnite while playing through the Fortnite mobile app. This promotion is from Dec. 10 to Feb. 21, meaning you have about three months to tackle this task and claim it.

The exact steps you need to complete for this task are as follows.

Download Fortnite on mobile. It’s currently only available in the EU, so you cannot obtain this skin for free unless you’re in this area.

Play any kind of match to earn XP.

Claim the Chord Kahele skin.

Although you can get him for free now, he also might appear as a purchasable skin in the item shop in the future. If you don’t have a way to play through the mobile app to get him for free, this is the only way you can acquire this skin.

Now that you have some new skins to wear, you can dive in to tackle key LEGO Fortnite quests like building a Cannon or traveling to the Lost Isles. If you feel like playing some classic Battle Royale instead, consider completing all Kendo’s Calling quests or tracking down Bushranger to unlock the secret Nightshift Vault.

