How to build a Cannon in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Anyone who played Fortnite during Chapter One, season eight, will remember when they first introduced pirate cannons and how much fun they were. Well, now you get to use Cannons in LEGO Fortnite, but only if you craft them first.

How to build Cannons in LEGO Fortnite

You can build a Cannon via your Build Menu once you have added Blast Powder to your inventory. This will unlock the recipe for a Cannon if you are in Survival mode. The Cannon recipe calls for six Planks and three Copper Bars.

Craft your Cannon via the Build Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the Cannon is not already unlocked in your menu, you must seek out some cowboy skeletons in the Dry Valley desert biome. Defeat a bunch of them to gather Blast Powder, and you should unlock recipes for the Cannon, Dynamite, and the Grappler.

Now, when you open your Build Menu, you can find the Cannon under the Toys tab. Select it and build a Cannon wherever you need it. If you want to use the Cannon to blast enemies, you must also craft some Cannon Balls. These can only be made at a Crafting Bench, so head back to the village and make as many as you can. You can craft five Cannon Balls at a time using two Granite and one Blast Powder.

You can also use the Cannon as a fun way to get across your village. Just climb inside, aim, and blast yourself a short distance across the field. The LEGO Fortnite Cannon doesn’t blast you as far as the regular Battle Royale Pirate Cannon did, but it is still a cute way to reach another area of your homestead.

