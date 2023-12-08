Best LEGO Fortnite map seeds

The best LEGO Fortnite world seeds are those that offer a rich stash of materials right where you spawn. You’ll want a safe zone, ideally with a nice, flat space perfect for constructing your village. These seeds are eight-digit codes you can use while setting up your world.

LEGO Fortnite is still fresh, so figuring out the best seeds for specific materials, especially in the starting biome, is a bit of a puzzle. Most of the rarer items are located in the tougher desert and snow biomes, home to strong creatures like Frost Wolves. And, to make matters worse, you can’t just spawn in these challenging zones. This makes finding a seed packed with rare gear and items from the get-go kind of tricky.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

That’s why our LEGO Fortnite world seeds list focuses on worlds that have been winners for other players and streamers. They’re finding success in building secure villages and racking up materials, helping them thrive in Survival mode. As players find interesting seeds with the best starting materials, we will update this guide.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Best LEGO Fortnite world seeds, listed

Here are the best LEGO Fortnite world seeds you can use today:

0546842765

0645045373

0942418202

0972952563

1843596987

0737009687

These LEGO Fortnite world seeds are either ones we’ve tried and thrived in, or they’re favorites among streamers climbing to high Village levels. Our favorite seed is 0942418202, which is the one the Dot Esports team plays on. It’s got a great early cave that’s perfect for getting some Knotroot.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Funny LEGO Fortnite world seeds

The following LEGO Fortnite world seeds you should try just for fun. There’s nothing exceptional about their worlds, but the codes themselves are unique and interesting. Here’s what you can try:

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

0000000001, the lowest seed possible

2147483647, the highest seed possible

0123456789, just all numbers in order

1123581321, or the Fibonacci seed, as I like to call it.

0020231207, the LEGO Fortnite release date

0020170721, the Fortnite release date

You can also play around and see how the world looks if you use your date of birth as a seed, like some people have been doing. Just please don’t use sensitive codes like passwords to set your world seed, especially if you’re sharing that seed with others later.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to set a world seed in LEGO Fortnite

You can enter your world seed in the Override World Seed field. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to create a LEGO Fortnite world with a specific world seed:

Open Fortnite. Select LEGO Fortnite from the playlist. Select the gray “World” button, right above “Play.” Select “Create New World”, then click “Create.” Pick an empty slot and choose “Select.” If you have no empty slots, pick a world you want to delete and click “Overwrite.” Enter the world seed in the “Override World Seed” box in the world settings menu. Change the other settings to your style, the click “Start” when finished. You will automatically start a match in your new world!

Tip: It’s impossible to change a LEGO Fortnite world seed. You must create a new world to use the seed you want.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to check your world seed

You can then use this seed again for new worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to see the seed of a world you have already created, simply go to the Select World menu, then select the world you want to view the seed of. On the right, you will see the basic information for your world, like its game mode and date of its creation. You can find the world seed at the bottom center of the world’s cover image, just like in the screenshot above.