How to get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has benefitted from regular updates since first launching in December 2023, but the arrival of fast travel is perhaps the biggest yet. To make a fast travel location, you need Rift Shards, and we’ll tell you where to get them.

Fortnite’s v30.40 update on Aug. 6 added Rift Shards to LEGO Fortnite, a new Legendary material required to construct Bus Stations, which act as fast travel points in the mode.

Obtaining these items isn’t easy, and you must overcome some significant hurdles. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Where to find Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite

Legend, wait for it, ary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few ways to get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite, with the easiest tasking you to destroy an existing Bus Station. They can be found randomly in the overworld but, in our experience, are very difficult to encounter.

Even when you find a Bus Station, you won’t be able to destroy it easily. I only successfully destroyed a Bus Station by using an Epic Pickaxe, which requires eight Obsidian Slabs and five Frostpine Rods to craft.

When the v30.40 update first launched, a bug prevented you from destroying any Bus Station you found in the overworld. Back then, the only way to destroy Bus Stations was to be creative, and it didn’t even drop a Rift Shard. Thankfully, with the recent Lost Isles update, there is a better way to get a ton of Rift Shards so you can make multiple Bus Stations.

New Rift Shard farming methods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lost Isles added a new enemy known as a Golem that protects chests in the jungle biomes or can be found randomly on floating islands. These creatures are incredibly powerful and will kill you easily if you let your guard down.

You can find three versions of the Golem throughout four versions of the jungle biome, but despite their different looks, they all deal with the same attack and have the same amount of health.

If you can kill them, they are guaranteed to drop one Rift Shard each, making the monsters an ample supply of future Bus Station locations with multiple fast travel points around every base and resource you’ll ever need.

It sounds easy at first, but defeating one is pretty difficult. They are immune to most forms of ranged damage, like your bow, so fighting them head-on is the only way you will overcome them. You can cheese these fights by getting above them onto a cliff where they can’t reach or attack you and swinging at their head with a melee weapon, or you can wait for their attacks to finish channeling and go in for a few swings before stepping back. Rinse and repeat.

A shield is your best friend in these fights, as they block nearly all of the melee attacks from the Golems and give you a better opening window to destroy them. As for melee weapons, a Lightsaber or an Epic Sword is the most effective weapon if you haven’t gotten to the Star Wars island yet or completed the missions.

