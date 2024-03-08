Category:
How to get and use premium kits in LEGO

Enhance your base.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Mar 8, 2024 06:44 am
Splash art for the LEGO Fortnite event, featuring LEGO characters in a LEGO version of the Fortnite world.
Image via Epic Games

While most of LEGO Fortnite is free to play, players can now purchase premium kits featuring Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to spice up their Villages. If you’re wondering how to get and use these new LEGO kits in Fortnite, you are at the right place for an answer. 

How to get LEGO Fortnite premium kits

Epic Games has announced three premium kits for LEGO Fortnite with the Chapter Five season two update, two of which will be available very soon. You can purchase these premium kits via the Fortnite Shop. Here is everything you need to know about the kits and what they include.

Beachside Boulevard Bundle

Beachside Boulevard Bundle in LEGO Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

As its name suggests, the Beachside Boulevard bundle is based on the beaches of LEGO Fortnite. If you plan to build a base near the Shores biome, this bundle will definitely intrigue you. Priced at 1,900 V-Bucks, it features seven Builds and 44 Decor items. 

Release date: March 9 at 7pm ET

Durrr Burger Bundle

Durrr Burger Bundle in LEGO Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

Like burgers? Celebrate Fortnite’s very own fast food chain location in LEGO with the Durrr Burger bundle. Priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, it features three Builds and 44 Decor items. 

Release date: March 9 at 7pm ET

Lion Knights’ Castle Bundle

Lion Knights' Castle Bundle in LEGO Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

Celebrate one of LEGO’s iconic sets in Fortnite with the Lion Knights’ Castle bundle. Featuring 10 Builds and 64 Decor items, this kit is priced at 2,500 V-Bucks. 

Release date: March 16 at 8pm ET

How to use LEGO Fortnite premium kits

Once you buy a bundle, you can use the Builds and Decor items included in your LEGO Fortnite world. Simply open your inventory and look under the Build or Decor section to find your stuff. 

Not just your own world, but you can also use items from the bundles you buy in your friends’ worlds. There is a small restriction, though—you can only use them in up to eight of your friends’ worlds per week. Note that none of the premium kits offer any in-game advantage, so feel free to skip it if you want to save up. 

In addition to premium LEGO Fortnite kits, Epic will continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to the game.

Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2: All vaulted weapons and items
Ballistic Shield with an X in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2: All vaulted weapons and items
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 8, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s about time’: One of Fortnite’s most popular LTMs making a return in Chapter 5, season 2
Floor is Lava key artwork with players standing on the building surrounded by lava
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
‘It’s about time’: One of Fortnite’s most popular LTMs making a return in Chapter 5, season 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 8, 2024
Read Article When is the next Fortnite x Star Wars event? All rumors and speculation
Anakin and Padme posing in front of a battle in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When is the next Fortnite x Star Wars event? All rumors and speculation
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 8, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com