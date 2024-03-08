How to get and use premium kits in LEGO

While most of LEGO Fortnite is free to play, players can now purchase premium kits featuring Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to spice up their Villages. If you’re wondering how to get and use these new LEGO kits in Fortnite, you are at the right place for an answer.

How to get LEGO Fortnite premium kits

Epic Games has announced three premium kits for LEGO Fortnite with the Chapter Five season two update, two of which will be available very soon. You can purchase these premium kits via the Fortnite Shop. Here is everything you need to know about the kits and what they include.

Beachside Boulevard Bundle

Beachside Boulevard. Image via Epic Games

As its name suggests, the Beachside Boulevard bundle is based on the beaches of LEGO Fortnite. If you plan to build a base near the Shores biome, this bundle will definitely intrigue you. Priced at 1,900 V-Bucks, it features seven Builds and 44 Decor items.

Release date: March 9 at 7pm ET

Durrr Burger Bundle

Durrr Burger. Image via Epic Games

Like burgers? Celebrate Fortnite’s very own fast food chain location in LEGO with the Durrr Burger bundle. Priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, it features three Builds and 44 Decor items.

Release date: March 9 at 7pm ET

Lion Knights’ Castle Bundle

Lion Knights’ Castle. Image via Epic Games

Celebrate one of LEGO’s iconic sets in Fortnite with the Lion Knights’ Castle bundle. Featuring 10 Builds and 64 Decor items, this kit is priced at 2,500 V-Bucks.

Release date: March 16 at 8pm ET

How to use LEGO Fortnite premium kits

Once you buy a bundle, you can use the Builds and Decor items included in your LEGO Fortnite world. Simply open your inventory and look under the Build or Decor section to find your stuff.

Not just your own world, but you can also use items from the bundles you buy in your friends’ worlds. There is a small restriction, though—you can only use them in up to eight of your friends’ worlds per week. Note that none of the premium kits offer any in-game advantage, so feel free to skip it if you want to save up.

In addition to premium LEGO Fortnite kits, Epic will continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to the game.