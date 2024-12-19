Why the new Fortnite Battle Pass is a nightmare for casual players

There have been a lot of changes to how players can gain XP in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, and not everyone is happy about it. Not only that, but players have noticed that it will be virtually impossible for casual players to unlock everything in the Bonus Rewards section of the Fortnite Battle Pass.

Grinding XP to complete the Bonus Rewards pages will be tough this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The regular Battle Pass has 100 rewards to claim, unlocking each reward as you level up. Getting to level 100 isn’t too difficult, usually, but with the recent XP changes and level cap, some players have been finding it more difficult than others. The Bonus Rewards page is even harder to complete as each reward requires players to level up twice to claim it. With 50 rewards on the Bonus Rewards page, it looks like this is going to be a huge grind for casual players. As one Reddit user pointed out, there is a 153-level gap between the Jade skin and her completed style in the Bonus Rewards. This isn’t even counting her super style, which would require an additional 42 levels.

Anyone hoping to gain quick levels in Creative mode or Save The World was told XP would now reset weekly instead of daily, putting a stop to decent XP gains in either game mode. The cap on how many levels you could gain in Creative mode meant players who try and gain XP passively would find it harder to do so. The passive playtime XP was shared across game modes from Battle Royale to LEGO Fortnite, leaving no room to rake in XP separately.

Complete Daily Quests for bonus XP as you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a couple of weeks of uproar from the community, some of the XP nerfs were rolled back. Now, there is no level cap, and some of the accolades were buffed considerably. Whether this will help casual players to get through the Battle Pass this season remains to be seen. With all the separate quests for each mode, Epic Games is clearly trying to encourage players to play LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Brick Life, but not everyone wants to or has the time.

It makes sense that it should take effort to unlock every reward in the Battle Pass, especially with the Bonus Rewards. However, players shouldn’t be penalized just because they have work or other commitments and perhaps don’t have time to play every day. The best advice for those players is to make the most of the Supercharged XP events when you can, get as many quests done as possible across all game modes, and try out some of the best XP maps in Creative.

