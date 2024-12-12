How to play LEGO Fortnite Brick Life: Jobs, activities, and more

The world of LEGO Fortnite has expanded significantly following the mode’s first anniversary, which is celebrated with the introduction of a new experience: LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Brick Life is a social hub for players within the Fortnite ecosystem, where players interact with each other, build and customize their own homes, and participate in jobs. You’re in the right place if you want an overview of everything we know about the mode.

How to play LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite UI received an overhaul in Chapter Six, and it’s now easier than ever to access game modes like Brick Life. Following the changes, a new LEGO Fortnite category has been added to the Discover menu.

Inside the LEGO Fortnite menu, Brick Life is found alongside LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, the new name for the survival experience, and any creator-made or LEGO Fortnite Islands. There’s plenty to discover, so don’t be overwhelmed!

Find LEGO Fortnite Brick Life among the options and select to load into the lobby, then begin your adventure!

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life jobs

Building and customizing your home in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life requires money, which you earn by completing jobs. There is a wide variety of jobs available in LEGO Fortnite, which you can change at will to switch up your experience.

The revealed jobs so far are:

Courier

Academy Professor

Security Officer

Scoundrel

Sushi Chef

Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista

Fortune Teller

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life activities

Away from the hustle and bustle of work, Brick Life has plenty to discover alone or with your friends. The map features a host of POIs, including the Town Square, Beach, and Mourndale Academy—with more to come.

Visiting these locations is a great way to socialize with friends and other players, whether you’re doing so over a cup of coffee or at MeowSwole’s Gym. You can also use Jam Loops for the first time in LEGO Fortnite, provided they are compatible with the mode.

There’s more on the horizon, too, with the grand opening of the Rooftop Club on Dec. 18. The club features a “party overlooking the entire city” and is teased as the “first of many new additions” to the mode.

