A woman in a headscarf at the Gizeh vendor booth
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Exploration Book map locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Find all collectibles thanks to the Exploration Book maps in every location of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 18, 2024 06:49 am

With over 700 collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there will come a point when you may need a hand to find one or two. Thankfully, the game offers helpful Exploration Book maps showing the precise location of every artifact or mystery available.

How to find Exploration Book maps in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Exploration Books contain maps to help you find every collectible in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You won’t be able to access every book during the early stages of the game, as many of them can only be purchased from vendors with in-game cash, which you can get in abundance by opening Voss’ safe. You can also discover Exploration Books during quests. This means that to find every collectible, you will likely need to go back to previous locations when you have enough money or a specific item.

To purchase an Exploration Book from a vendor, you must first buy the quest-specific item. In the Vatican City location, the vendor is Ernesto, and he sells you a camera to help you uncover puzzle hints. In Gizeh, the vendor is Asmaa who will sell you the lighter to help you explore tombs safely. Finally, in Sukhothai, you will visit Tongdang and purchase the Rebreather. You can return to the vendor at any point to buy a book to help you find all collectibles.

Vatican Exploration Books

Vatican exploration books at the vendor location
Purchase Exploration Books from the vendor in the Vatican City. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Exploration BookLocation
Exploration of Vatican ArtifactsPurchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira
Exploration of Vatican BooksPurchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira
Exploration of Vatican MysteriesPurchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira
Exploration of Vatican NotesPurchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 600 Lira
Exploration of Vatican Marshall CollegeComplete the Savage Discovery fieldwork mission.
Exploration of Vatican RelicsComplete the House of God mystery.
Exploration of Vatican MedicineComplete the Nun in Trouble fieldwork mission.

Gizeh Exploration Books

taking an exploration book in Gizeh vendor location
Purchase Exploration Books from the vendor in Gizeh. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Exploration BookLocation
Exploration of Gizeh MysteriesPurchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound
Exploration of Gizeh ArtifactsPurchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound
Exploration of Gizeh BooksPurchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound
Exploration of Gizeh NotesPurchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound
Exploration of Gizeh Relic MapFound on a crate in a small tent guarded by a dog to the north of Gizeh near railway tracks.
Exploration of Gizeh MedicinesComplete the Cloud Atlas Mystery.
Exploration of Gizeh FrequenciesFound behind some barrels in a train cart at an outpost to the north of Gizeh.

Sukhothai Exploration Books

purchasing an exploration book in sukhothai indiana jones
Purchase Exploration Books from Tongdang in Sukhothai. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Exploration BookLocation
Exploration of Sukhothai MysteriesPurchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht
Exploration of Sukhothai ArtifactsPurchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht
Exploration of Sukhothai BooksPurchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht
Exploration of Sukhothai CogwheelsPurchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht
Exploration of Sukhothai NotesPurchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht
Exploration of Sukhothai MedicineComplete the Timely Arrival Mystery.
Exploration of Sukhothai FrequenciesLocated at the entrance to Voss’s camps by a typewriter to the right of the entrance
Exploration of Sukhothai RelicsComplete a puzzle in a Buddhist temple to the north of Voss’s camp.
Exploration of Kummetz GuideLocated in Voss’s office storage at Voss’s camp. You will need the Royal Key and Royal Guard disguise.
Exploration of Shanghai GuideLocated at a camp to the west of Wat Mahathat.

Iraq Exploration Book

finding the final book in Iraq
Find the final Exploration Book in Iraq. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Exploration Book to uncover is in Iraq, during the final mission. To find the Exploration of Ziggurat, descend via the elevator and head right to find the book on top of some crates nearby.

Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.