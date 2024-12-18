All Exploration Book map locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

With over 700 collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there will come a point when you may need a hand to find one or two. Thankfully, the game offers helpful Exploration Book maps showing the precise location of every artifact or mystery available.

How to find Exploration Book maps in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Exploration Books contain maps to help you find every collectible in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You won’t be able to access every book during the early stages of the game, as many of them can only be purchased from vendors with in-game cash, which you can get in abundance by opening Voss’ safe. You can also discover Exploration Books during quests. This means that to find every collectible, you will likely need to go back to previous locations when you have enough money or a specific item.

To purchase an Exploration Book from a vendor, you must first buy the quest-specific item. In the Vatican City location, the vendor is Ernesto, and he sells you a camera to help you uncover puzzle hints. In Gizeh, the vendor is Asmaa who will sell you the lighter to help you explore tombs safely. Finally, in Sukhothai, you will visit Tongdang and purchase the Rebreather. You can return to the vendor at any point to buy a book to help you find all collectibles.

Vatican Exploration Books

Purchase Exploration Books from the vendor in the Vatican City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploration Book Location Exploration of Vatican Artifacts Purchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira Exploration of Vatican Books Purchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira Exploration of Vatican Mysteries Purchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 300 Lira Exploration of Vatican Notes Purchase from Ernesto at the Post Office for 600 Lira Exploration of Vatican Marshall College Complete the Savage Discovery fieldwork mission. Exploration of Vatican Relics Complete the House of God mystery. Exploration of Vatican Medicine Complete the Nun in Trouble fieldwork mission.

Gizeh Exploration Books

Purchase Exploration Books from the vendor in Gizeh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploration Book Location Exploration of Gizeh Mysteries Purchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound Exploration of Gizeh Artifacts Purchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound Exploration of Gizeh Books Purchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound Exploration of Gizeh Notes Purchase from Asmaa at the Gizeh Village for 350 Egyptian Pound Exploration of Gizeh Relic Map Found on a crate in a small tent guarded by a dog to the north of Gizeh near railway tracks. Exploration of Gizeh Medicines Complete the Cloud Atlas Mystery. Exploration of Gizeh Frequencies Found behind some barrels in a train cart at an outpost to the north of Gizeh.

Sukhothai Exploration Books

Purchase Exploration Books from Tongdang in Sukhothai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploration Book Location Exploration of Sukhothai Mysteries Purchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht Exploration of Sukhothai Artifacts Purchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht Exploration of Sukhothai Books Purchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht Exploration of Sukhothai Cogwheels Purchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht Exploration of Sukhothai Notes Purchase from Tongdang for 450 Baht Exploration of Sukhothai Medicine Complete the Timely Arrival Mystery. Exploration of Sukhothai Frequencies Located at the entrance to Voss’s camps by a typewriter to the right of the entrance Exploration of Sukhothai Relics Complete a puzzle in a Buddhist temple to the north of Voss’s camp. Exploration of Kummetz Guide Located in Voss’s office storage at Voss’s camp. You will need the Royal Key and Royal Guard disguise. Exploration of Shanghai Guide Located at a camp to the west of Wat Mahathat.

Iraq Exploration Book

Find the final Exploration Book in Iraq. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Exploration Book to uncover is in Iraq, during the final mission. To find the Exploration of Ziggurat, descend via the elevator and head right to find the book on top of some crates nearby.

