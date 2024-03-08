‘It’s about time’: One of Fortnite’s most popular LTMs making a return in Chapter 5, season 2

Chapter 5, season 2 of Fortnite, brings plenty of new content to Battle Royale, Zero Build, and even LEGO modes. But the latest leak hints that one of the best limited-time game modes will also return this season.

On March 8, leakers Shiina and iFireMonkey claimed the Floor is Lava limited-time mode is returning to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two. This time around, the mode is allegedly called Midas Presents: The Floor is Lava and will be available to play in Squads.

The mode is seemingly tied in with the seasonal theme of Greek myths and legends, as the description of the mode says: “Midas may have escaped the Underworld, but none left behind will escape his wrath.” Midas was already leaked to make a return with a new skin in Chapter Five, season two, and it looks like he added his signature golden touch to Floor is Lava. In the minimap view of the LTM shared by HYPEX, the island looks like it’s covered in molten gold.

Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Floor is Lava was first introduced in season eight and had only one remake in Chapter Two. The rules for this game mode are quite simple. As the match plays out, the lava on the map will slowly rise, and your goal is to stay alive. To help with that, the game will periodically give you a small amount of materials to build.

It’s unclear whether the rules of the LTM will be any different this season. It could be possible that the game mode will have another seasonal twist on its gameplay, but we’ll have to wait and see until the game mode goes live or more leaks appear.

Either way, the leak of this game mode’s return got the community really excited, especially considering that there weren’t many fun LTMs over the past few seasons. Floor is Lava’s comeback might mean we’ll see other popular game modes like 50v50 return at some point in the future.