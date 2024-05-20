Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3: All leaked skins, POIs, and cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, dubbed Wrecked, is shaping up to be an apocalyptic thrill ride with a new battle pass full of skins and an interesting roster of new POIs.

With leaks and rumors swirling, it looks like the new season will blend elements from Fallout and Mad Max, offering a gritty, post-apocalyptic experience for everyone who dares venture into the sandstorm. Though the new Fortnite season is just a few days away, Epic Games remains pretty tight-lipped about the skins, POIs, and cosmetics, leaving it up to leakers to uncover what’s behind the veil. Here’s a rundown of the latest leaks and rumors from Fortnite Chapter Five, season two that have us buzzing:

Leaked Skins for the Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 battle pass

New battle pass skins. Image via Epic Games

According to renowned leaker Shiina, we can expect some high-profile collaborations this season. Confirmed collabs include Fallout and Marvel, setting the stage for some exciting new content.

That said, battle pass skins are a bit more tame. One of the standout skins is the Blue Hair Girl, which matches a previously leaked Roadmap skin. This character has the Nitro teaser on her pants and tubes on her arm, similar to other leaked skins, hinting at a cohesive design theme throughout the season.

Additionally, the Red Helmet skin, confirmed in a short Fortnite trailer, and the Nitro Carrot skin, which aligns with the season’s Nitro theme, add to the post-apocalyptic vibe. The Remix Dummy skin has been teased by the Dummy NPC, which is already available in the game and has its own set of quests, and a Skull Mask skin matches the Season 3 Skull Logo. With these skins in the battle pass, Fortnite Chapter Five, season three is set for a dark, dystopian aesthetic.

Monster Jam brings Monster Trucks to Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Tall drives. Image via Epic Games

In an exciting crossover that ended with a battle bus getting crushed in the Monster Jam World Finals 2023, Fortnite x Monster Jam will bring at least one Monster Truck from the iconic Monster Jam series into the game.

Plus, the game Monster Jam: Showdown is going up for pre-order on the Epic Games Store, and there might be exclusive rewards for Fortnite Chapter Five, season three for players who pre-order from there.

New Points of Interest in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Huge new boat. Image via Hypex X account

Fortnite‘s official teasers have fueled speculation about changes to the landscape and mechanics.

An official tweet saying “Might be a new bus in town” hints at a possible redesign of the Battle Bus to match the apocalyptic theme of the new season. This redesign could offer a fresh visual experience for players from the very start of each match.

Plus, a new POI called the Sharkbait Ship is expected to make its debut in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Size comparisons with The Yacht and player models suggest this will be a huge addition to the map.

Fallout vs. Mad Max rumors in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Thank the driver. Image via Epic Games

With the overarching post-apocalyptic theme, there’s speculation of Mad Max or Fallout collaborations coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three.

One rumor suggests that there could be a Mad Max-inspired aesthetic featuring desert landscapes, ramshackle structures, and vehicular combat. This aligns perfectly with the confirmed Nitro-themed skins and the Monster Jam crossover, promising high-octane action and chaotic fun.

Another rumor hints at the inclusion of Fallout-themed quests and characters, potentially bringing iconic elements from the beloved RPG series into the Fortnite universe. While this might seem like a stretch, don’t forget Epic Games tweeted a thumbs up and a wink emoji, hinting at Fallout‘s Vault Boy.

Return of the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Psyched. Image via Epic Games

The Psycho Bandit skin hasn’t graced the Item Shop in almost 1500 days. It’s one of Fortnite‘s most coveted skin, and people actually pay good money to get an account with the Psycho Bandit. I’ve only seen it once in the Battle Royale, and I’m pretty sure it was a bot.

Fans and leakers agree there’s no better time to bring this Borderlands-inspired character back than during Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. I hope Epic Games doesn’t pass up on the opportunity to make everyone happy and boost its stock price at the same time.

